From Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Nusrat Barucha and Bipasha Basu to Richa Chadda, Neha Dhupia, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Anushka Rajan — all the B-town celebs have been spotted flaunting homegrown label Limerick’s statement silhouettes replete with their unique prints reflecting the heritage artwork of ancient India. Artisanal prints, painstaking hand-embroideries and fluid silhouettes form the core of this Delhi-based brand founded by Abirr and Nanki.

Limerick's SS21 collection Chrysalis

The label blends versatility with surrealism, taking bold to a whole new level with its printed voluminous sleeves of the supersized variety, which surely make for great sartorial conversation starters. We spoke with the creative head of this seven-year-old fashion label, Nanki Papneja, about their summer edit Chrysalis and summer trends they think we need to look out for. Excerpts:

What is the inspiration behind Chrysalis?

Chrysalis draws inspiration from a state of bloom that comes following the storm. It’s an optimistic edit that explores the semantics between man and nature, their inspiring congeniality manifesting into each piece of artwork. Each creation is a dazzling interplay of softer pastels and intriguing silhouettes where new forms and shapes are fused with intricate signature motifs inspired by Mughal gardens. The colour story has a curious mix of pinks and ivory, celebrated with an abundance of florals in sheer and solid fabrics that include mixed crêpes and organzas.

Tell us what trends will rule this summer?

After a year of uncertainty, people seem a lot keener to dress up despite the pandemic restrictions, even if it’s only for themselves. Relaxed silhouettes that make you feel dressed up, but still appropriate to work and socialise in small groups at home or for weekend getaways will trend. Outfits like capes and maxis in bright and happy hues, boyfriend shirts in crisp muted palettes and denim in wide-legged styles are going to be big this season.

What according to you are summer wardrobe essentials for a woman?

Boxy tops and oversized shirts in light colours paired with skinny and cropped jeans, shorts, or a skirt. Soft sheer flowy dresses, in citrus or nautical colours for the day and more earthy tones and deep shades of pink for the evening; playsuits and jumpsuits for the weekend paired with Greek sandals and a playful headband.

What is your advice for a summer wedding?

Versatile and easy to carry printed lehengas is the way to go. One can also pick anarkalis and kaftans in flowy georgettes, silk crêpes and organzas.

Any celebs you wish to dress up?

Priyanka Chopra.

