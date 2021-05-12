Homegrown label NandniStudio's latest collection Needle and Yarn makes immense use of hand embroidery and crochet appliques and offers garments focused on comfort and style. Made with handspun, handwoven cotton, linen and Jamdani these outfits spell class and comfort.

Needle and Yarn by NandniStudio

Also, their accessories made with leftover fabrics and threads are very chic and can be flaunted with both ethnic and modern silhouettes. From handpicking the weavers and fabric to choosing a mix of dyes, prints, cuts, patterns, the label always tries to come up with unique designs reflective of traditional Indian artisanal skills fused with modernity.

Needle and Yarn by NandniStudio

Sujata Gupta, the founder of the label says, “At NandniStudio, we embrace the essential Indian-ness, simplicity, comfort, and finesse in our fabrics and designs. At the same time, we also mix the contemporary with the ethnic, fluidly”.

Needle and Yarn by NandniStudio

Passionate about handcrafted articles, she quit her corporate career to pursue her dream and founded NandniStudio in 2019. The ethnic label has sustainability as one of its core values and offers multiple lines of products including apparel, upcycled flip flops, handcrafted crochet jewellery and hair accessories.

Flip Flops by NandniStudio

They have also been experimenting with crochet techniques and plan to include crocheted beachwear and bags in their offerings soon.



Available at nandnistudio.com