Jewellery brand Nornament’s new collection Strings of Connection is inspired by the uncertain times that we are living in and makes us rethink and rekindle and realise how being united can make a difference. This collection is a beautiful amalgamation of 12 different strings each exclusively crafted using a mix of sapphire, pearls, emerald, tanzanite, topaz.

Nornament's String of Connection

The highlight of this collection is the Turmeric Bougainvillea piece which is made out of Ceylon multi-coloured sapphires giving us a ray of hope and vibrant times that are hopefully around the corner.

Each piece in this collection is specially hand-picked and curated considering the visually striking beads that bring to life the exquisite string collection. The burst of colours that highlight a certain mood as it also diverts our mind, showcases nature, inspiration in terms of colour palettes and designs for the spring season.