Bijouterie brand Nornament's Strings of Connection is all about hope and positivity
Jewellery brand Nornament’s new collection Strings of Connection is inspired by the uncertain times that we are living in and makes us rethink and rekindle and realise how being united can make a difference. This collection is a beautiful amalgamation of 12 different strings each exclusively crafted using a mix of sapphire, pearls, emerald, tanzanite, topaz.
The highlight of this collection is the Turmeric Bougainvillea piece which is made out of Ceylon multi-coloured sapphires giving us a ray of hope and vibrant times that are hopefully around the corner.
Each piece in this collection is specially hand-picked and curated considering the visually striking beads that bring to life the exquisite string collection. The burst of colours that highlight a certain mood as it also diverts our mind, showcases nature, inspiration in terms of colour palettes and designs for the spring season.
Conceptualised in early 1998 by Sushma Maloo, the jewellery brand, now led by her son, Pradhyuman Maloo, uses innovative metals and various textured materials, offering an extensive range of bespoke fine jewellery. From daily wear to functional jewellery going up to bridal jewellery to designing one-of-a-kind pieces that are based on classic, and contemporary designs, Nornament has it all. The label also specialises in redesigning existing jewellery to suit the clients' needs.
Pradhyuman is now a household name after getting featured on the Netflix Original documentary series, Indian Matchmaking where his vision and approach for Nornament along with his passion for culinary experiments were most talked about by the viewers.
