An ethical fashion label by designer Neha Kabra, Maati in its three years of existence aims at catering to all body types and sizes. This Udaipur-based designer label takes in a lot of local flavours, producing adjustable, skin-friendly and ecologically responsible clothing. Following a zero-waste policy, the brand upcycles yarn, uses natural dyes and works with local craftsmen from different parts of the country.

“The inception of Maati was from the very basic idea of creation. Coming from a joint family where sharing and keeping needs over wants were always a priority, I tried to translate that same spirit into Maati. My city Udaipur, too, played a very important role in teaching me to be careful about nature and learning to appreciate its beauty,” shares Neha.

It’s this beautiful philosophy of trying not to waste anything, especially during this pandemic that forms the cornerstone of her summer edit, Leftovers. We had a talk with this young fashion visionary about this collection and more.

Leftovers by Neha Kabra's Maati

Tell us about Leftovers?

With exports being adversely affected by the COVID-19 situation, there was a huge pile-up of fabric and textile. We just used this opportunity to utilise these available resources in minimal design forms keeping the holiday mood we all are longing for, in mind. We have used already existing block printed fabrics and the silhouettes convey a very relaxed vibe, while at the same time providing employment and funding to two clusters of craftsmen

With the ongoing pandemic, what and how should the summer trends be this year?

Summer trends are more about kaftans. With the pandemic not going anywhere anytime soon, it is important to buy more quality stuff and natural fibre-based clothing. As we are going to be more at home, the level of comfort in the clothing we wear is most important and hence, we’d suggest wearing easy-breezy dresses, tops and super comfortable pants or shorts.

Leftovers by Neha Kabra's Maati

What are your upcoming collections?

Given the current scenario, we have started doing a few capsule collections. I am working on a few co-ord sets of shirts and shorts along with a dress and a kurta set. This collection is made on white cotton fabric and is embroidered with bright colour threads. We are also working on an organic certified T-shirt/loungewear range.

Leftovers by Neha Kabra's Maati

Summer fashion tips

■Wear oversized, baggy clothes with comfortable pants.

■ Try a lot of kurta and co-ord sets; they make life a whole lot easier.

■Wear more summer dresses.

■ Wear slight narrow-fit and ankle-length bottoms or really flared and long ones.

■ Pair your saris with crop tops or sports bras to add some quirkiness to the ensemble.

Price on request. Available online.

PS: Let us know if you conform to a zero-waste fashion policy and how.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas