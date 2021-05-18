If you are looking for some newness in your makeup then try these new products that just got launched to make your summer looks more attractive.

Sun-dipped Glow Kit



Bask in glow

A must-have glow kit containing 4 shades of highlighting powder with metallic, warm-bronze hues The Glow Kit by Anastasia Beverly Hills delivers intense luminosity to complement every makeup look with a lightweight, refined formula. Suitable for all skin tones, the kit features 4 neutral shades namely, Bronzed, Tourmaline, Moonstone and Summer.

Price: Rs 4,900

Kiko Milano's Mood Boost You Make Me Matte Lipstick

Pout it right

The Mood Boost Spring You Make Me Matte Lipstick by Kiko Milano offers a wide range of shades, from red to pink and brown hues covering your lips in a velvety-soft texture with a single stroke. Infused with a raspberry fragrance that smells good enough to eat, its creamy formulation comes in the shades Love Mauve, Dusty Coral, Unique Rose, First Magenta, Vintage Red, and Chocolate Éclair.

Price: Rs 1,290

Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette

The shadow effect

This cool palette of shadows by Anastasia Beverly Hills called Soft Glam Eye Shadow Palette is an essential eye shadow collection featuring 14 full-pigmented shades from neutral to berry tones in matte and metallic finishes.

A day-to-night eyeshadow palette, it features a highly pigmented, easy-to-blend formula enabling a seamless neutral look. Along with 9 ultra-matte shades and five metallic finishes, it also includes a dual-ended brush and a large mirror housed inside travel-friendly packaging.

Price: Rs 4,350

MyGlamms' Superfoods Kajal

Eyes say it all

Enriched with natural extracts of superfoods that soothe and nourish your eyes MyGlamms' Superfoods Kajal is super-charged with the goodness of avocado oil, goji berry oil and sunflower seed oil, that nourish and hydrate the eye area. This new eye-caring kajal contains natural extracts with effective antioxidant properties that soothe even the most sensitive eyes and is available in three exciting and bold shades.

Price: Rs 395

Molten Bronze by Delora Jones

Shades with an edge

Delora Jones, a cruelty-free South India-based homegrown beauty label launched its first product, an edgy twelve colour eye-shadow palette Molten Bronze featuring 12 alluring shades, saturated with pure pigments and intense glitter effect. The mesmerising palette offers a selection of gorgeous shades, ranging from warm brown, golden bronze, rose gold, peachy orange, subtle pink to subtle mahogany.

Price: Rs 3,999