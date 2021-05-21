An upcycled project to help Bengal weavers with their deadstock, Kolkata-based designer Kavya Singh Kundu’s sartorial brainchild, Tale As Old As Time, ensures that woven tales never die. With a focus on jamdani and fine cotton muslin, Tale As Old As Time aims at creating three to four upcycle collections annually. Subliminal in its design approach, each piece is unique and crafted with the utmost love and care.

“The process itself is a journey of waste management and the optimum usage of raw materials which the entire team at label Kavya Singh Kundu partakes in. Every style is constructed with the option of being sized up one size or sized down one size and we even offer to create outfits with clients who own existing old jamdani saris or scarves,” shares Kavya.

Handwoven cotton jamdani, full gathered waist maxi dress

Apart from coming up with stylish homegrown garments, the project has also churned out accessories and small gifting options including bedroom slippers, masks, scrunchies and notebooks from scrap materials, to further generate employment and ensure that no raw material is left unused or wasted. “The entire project revolves around the weavers and their craft and how we as designers can help them in our little way. For the clients too, it helps them see that loved clothes truly last and that you can always breathe new life into something old and learn to love and live with it in many new ways,” she adds.

With Kundu’s label rolling out the first capsule edit from the project, Tollywood star Priyanka Sarkar did an exclusive four-look shoot with Indulge, taking all the care and precaution during the second wave of the pandemic, to showcase these woven wonders for a cause. Here’s what Kundu has to say about the summer capsule edit:

Handwoven cotton jamdani tie-up waist maxi dress

You must be thrilled about the first installment of the project. Tell us about the offerings?

This edit is a casual summer collection, fit for intimate gatherings and work-from-home days. The silhouettes are comfortable, airy and breathable — so that one can live in them from day to night. Gathered dresses, tie up kurta dresses and kaftans dominate this edit which is mostly in white with just hints of colour.

Given the pandemic situation and extension of work from home, what will be trending this summer?

The focus will be on comfortable breathable smart casuals with cotton being the choice of fabric. One must always have a couple of dresses and kurtas and a few scarves.

What kind of style will be apt for the muted summer weddings this year?

For the bride and groom, many are taking this opportunity to re-wear something from their parents’ or grandparents’ wardrobes. For guests at weddings, muted tone-on-tone looks are big this year. Simple, classic, elegant and chic styles that one can re-wear will be in demand. For smaller home gatherings, smart casuals are the choice of the season.

Handwoven cotton jamdani kaftan with a shoulder tie-up detail worn with straight leg cotton jamdani pants

How can one take care of organic woven fabrics like jamdani and cotton at home, given the pandemic?

The best thing about organic fibre fabrics is that they really don’t need that much care at all. The fabric ages well and can last years. They can all be hand-washed separately and gently at home in cold water.

What will be the next capsule edit from your project?

The next edit will be around the festive season — there will be gathered shirts and more formal kurtas in rich, vibrant tones.

Apart from this project, what are you busy with?

I’m actually busy with SS’21 for my main label Kavya Singh Kundu. Due to the pandemic, production has been slow and it’s not even the best time to launch so we’re waiting a while before we can introduce this new collection online. It’s a trans-seasonal edit so one can wear it all through the year.

The one fashion faux pas one must always avoid?

Avoid being OTT. While there may be small celebrations, the country and the world at large are hit by the pandemic with many losing their loved ones. It’s time to be sensitive so, skip going overboard.

Handwoven cotton flower jamdani neckline kaftan with tie-up shoulder

THE REAL ME: Priyanka Sarkar

Fashion choices: For me, it’s comfort first and I love to wear denims, maxi dresses, shorts or short dresses in light fabrics with minimal accessories. I wear heels but prefer flats, sneakers or sports shoes.

Five wardrobe essentials: Denims, white and black T-shirts, a black dress, a red dress, a backpack and sports shoes.

Favourite outfit: Blue denims with a black tee.

Favourite colours: Black and red.

You spend the most on: Shoes.

Beauty essentials in your bag: Sunscreen, a light compact, BB or CC cream, tinted lip balm and mascara.

The garments will be available at the studio and online. Rs 4,500 onwards.

