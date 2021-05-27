Designer swimwear label OOKIOH, which uses regenerated material, has teamed up with California based brand Lisa Says Gah for the global launch of OOKIOH says Gah, its first print collection. Loved by fashionistas like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid & Gigi Hadid for its eco-conscious swimwear, the three-year-old brand founded by Vivek Agarwal is known for its modern interpretation of classics mixed with California ease. Their designs are rooted in the aesthetics and display colours of 80s sportswear.

OOKIOH Says Gah edit

The collaborative collection OOKIOH Says Gah features three prints- Bandana (Red Paisley), Farmer’s market (black Multifruit) and Moo (green cow print). Across a one-piece and a two-piece silhouette, every design in this collection is made of sustainable, regenerated materials including recycled fishing nets and other pre-and post-production textile wastes such as fluff.

The limited-edition collection released worldwide is designed for the global woman of any shape and size. Lisa Buhler, the founder of Lisa says Gah says about this collaboration, “One of our most requested items this year has been swimwear—and we’re excited to share that with our community through our partnership with OOKIOH".

OOKIOH Says Gah edit

These versatile pieces combine the best of Lisa Says Gah’s iconic prints and OOKIOH’s silhouettes. The one-pieces look great styled as bodysuits, and the bikinis are adorable under sheer dresses or layered under oversized button-ups as bra-tops.

“Both brands share a common ethos of bringing fun and joy to their community and their DNA is rooted in sustainable practices. We have always loved Lisa’s point of view and storytelling. Their penchant for elevated novelty is such a strong signature. Both brands share a love of vintage and the effortless California aesthetic. We are so pleased with the way this collaboration turned out,” tells Vivek.

The limited-edition collection will be available on Lisa Says Gah and OOKIOH.