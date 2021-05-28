Label Shweta Aggarwal is for those fearless and unique women who love to find their own place under the sun. The brand’s designs reflect a shift in the mentality of discerning young shoppers across the globe; who, during this pandemic; are upending clichés about what’s chic and fashionable. The designer blends bold, extravagant styles with subtle hues, creating feminine silhouettes that flatter the wearer. We talk to Shweta about her latest offering, A Bit of Earth, a delight for those who find virtue in sustainable festive wear.

A Bit of Earth by Shweta Aggarwal

Tell us about A Bit of Earth.

A Bit of Earth takes cues from the elements of earth, tropical leaves and flowers and is a curation of in-house textured fabrics like organza and foil satin, accentuated with hand embroidery. Replete with intricate zardosi thread work and crystal embroidery, it incorporates silhouettes such as tiered and layered shararas, sari drapes, gowns, lehengas, trench coats and pants.

A Bit of Earth by Shweta Aggarwal

How do you promote sustainability?

Besides generating employment for indigenous craftsmen, we curate one sample piece for every design and restructure them according to one’s unique shape and size. Not only does the outfit fit better, but it also helps us save the wastage of hoarding inventory. We encourage our clients to bring their old pieces bought from us or any other designer to give it a fresh look without chemical dyeing and fabric wastage.

How will the summer trends be this year, given the raging pandemic?

The pandemic has forced people to introspect and find comfort in wearing whatever best reflects their personality. As for this season, the bold puff sleeves of the ’80s are back with a vengeance. For virtual meetings, you can never go wrong with an exaggerated-sleeved top or a dress. For evenings, embrace the bare midriff trend and pair the top with a breezy cape and a pair of square-toe mules. You can also pair jumpers with organza bomber jackets.

A Bit of Earth by Shweta Aggarwal

Tips for this year’s summer weddings?

Drape yourself in a breezy organza aqua-dipped blue dress with intricate embroidery that adds a hint of magnificence to your look. Pick something light from your wardrobe like a sorbet palazzo dress with a dainty cape and delicate embroidery or a lightweight and yet fully embellished blush pink lehenga.

What’s your upcoming collection?

Our upcoming collection, Stroke by Stroke is inspired by a beautiful form of art called zentangle. We have diffused three to four colours in beautifully amalgamated abstract, floral, geometric patterns. The range will comprise a mix of prêt wear and contemporary couture including long capes in handloom khadi cotton, overlapping chanderi jackets and double-layered midi dresses. For evenings, there are lehengas, anarkalis, shararas, draped sari dresses, palazzos with crop tops and capes.

A Bit of Earth by Shweta Aggarwal

Fashion musts

Summer wardrobe essentials: A couple of one-and-done cotton dresses, pair of comfy culottes with a crop top and cotton silk sharara suits with understated embroideries.

Must-have accessories in wardrobe: One must have a good collection of rings and earrings. As for bags, we are absolutely crushing over the Dior book tote bag.

Worst fashion faux pas: Choosing a night-time look for daytime, or vice versa, can do more damage than good to your overall look.

Celebs you wish to dress up: Katy Perry, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra.

