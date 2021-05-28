Label Megha and Jigar, a California and New Delhi-based fashion brand formed in 2013 by designers Megha Kumari and Jigar Mali, loves lending a contemporary touch to each of its classic pieces. Worn by celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Leone and Raveena Tandon besides others, the couturiers love experimenting with rich colours, delicate forms and embellishments and their clothing line has come up with the first set of festive offerings called Dori that embodies all the elements of their signature style.

What’s Dori all about?

Dori revolves around the rich heritage of Rajasthani art with a fresh colour palette rich in tones of dusty blue, fresh coral, dusty pink, aqua blue, gypsy teal, off-white, dusty rose, yellow, wine, crushed mint and light green. The edit has elegant and detailed embroidery emulating Turkish architectural motifs in rich fabrics including chanderi, munga silk and organza. The lightweight relaxed silhouettes are perfect for outdoor weddings or intimate celebrations.

Wedding fashion trends this year?

The wedding fashion trends include high-end couture with comfortable fabric in colour palettes for brides apart from the usual red. Brides should have a larger-than-life experience on their special day and aim for what they always wanted.

What will winter-festive trends be like?

Winter festive trends this year will be more of an amalgamation of traditional and contemporary styles with variations in embroidery work; making it a perfect style statement for the brides and their bridesmaids. Mouse grey, burgundy, shades of blue, earthy, deep green and earthy colours will be trending.

What are the upcoming collections that you are working on?

We have Bageecha, the second onset of festive couture 2021 with relaxed silhouettes and highly detailed artistic embroidery of threadwork, sequins, French knots, kardana, zari and pipework. Fresh hues and pastels will be seen in the colour palette with unique textures along with a variation in its floral designs and flying bird motifs. The final onset of Festive Couture 2021 is in progress too and that would be a dreamy collection encrusted with crystals, cut-dana and threadwork. Price on request. Available online.

