Jewellery label Shvet’s festive line melds Asian cultures with intricate art detailing on silver pieces

Most of the fashion and accessory labels are doing something new and unique to stand out in the crowd and silver jewellery label Shvet’s festive edit too speaks volumes on harmony in diversity by melding the cultures of the Gulf and India. The label, known for its intricate art detailing on silver pieces, has drawn inspiration from the Mughals, the Marathas, Persian art, Rajasthan and modern style to create this exquisite range.

“These are available as individual pieces and one can mix and match at ease for festive functions,” says Shweta Golechha, founder-designer of the brand. We talk to the brother-sister designer duo, Saurabh Sukhani and Shweta Golechha, to know more.

Shvet's festive edit

Tell us about your festive line?

We have both silver and brass jewellery and there are elaborate earrings, rings, neckpieces, brooches and buttons in the latest edit. One can also check out our Raja Rani collection, our bird collection and our Turko-Persian collection as they have some very festive pieces to choose from.

Tell us how the jewellery market has changed post-pandemic…

There’s more demand for cost-effective, affordable yet unusual and sturdy minimal pieces. Since the pandemic, we have started making jewellery in brass to offer affordable options that look good too.

What are the kinds of accessories trending this festive season?

This festive season, a few accessories like handpainted pearl-work belts are trending along with bold big hoops and earrings.

What are the accessories that one must have in their wardrobe?

Chandbalis are evergreen and you can also check out our Indo-Western Raja Rani miniature earrings, Turko Persian studs and loud and colourful modern art earrings for casual wear.

Some tips for the would-be brides?

Brides today are taking a leap from the traditional styles and experimenting more with the kind of jewellery they want to wear and own. They may be minimalistic, bold and in different and unusual colours.

What are the upcoming collections you are working on?

We will be coming out with an elaborate range of jewellery replete with jadau and artwork very soon. There will also be a lot of experiments with Madhubani art!

