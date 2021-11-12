Tarasha’s festive edit is an elegant statement in ethnic wear

Tarasha is equal parts artful and minimalistic — something that the women of today prefer and desire to adorn every day. Founded by 24-year old Aanchal Loyalka, the Kolkata -based mode r n j e we l l e r y l i n e is an expression of her inner thoughts through lightweight and sleekly designed trinkets. Launched in February 2020, Tarasha has already made a mark with its eclectic collections and pieces like carved leaf disc and fall leaf danglers, which went off the racks like hotcakes. Loyalka takes us through her new collection Rooh. Excerpts:

What is it that sets the brand apart from other bijoux labels in the city?

Tarasha means something that has been cut and carved beautifully and delicately with a lot of details and that is what the brand intends to do. At Tarasha we carve your story in jewellery with intricate designs that will remind you of the star you are. The easy wearability of the designs is an extension of the brand’s core ideology. Each design is a reverent and respectful interpretation of Indian heritage and values, expressed through a contemporary design that crosses cultural boundaries.

Tell us about the new edit…

The festive season gives you the perfect reason to add some bling to your wardrobe. With the spirit of celebration in the air, Tarasha India has launched stacked rings, stylish and trendy chokers and colourful loops with nature and festive-inspired motifs.

Future plans?

Since the brand is very young we want to go all out and explore all avenues to reach out to the fashionistas out there who are looking for something edgy and striking for everyday wear. Till now, all our collections have struck a chord with our patrons and we intend to continue doing it with our creative flair. Also, I want to stock my pieces in galleries across the country and as a practitioner, I want to keep learning and developing my skills.

Rs 500 onwards. Available online