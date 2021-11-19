Suta's debut menswear Anaar Nar is relaxed and chic and breaks gender-based stereotypes

There's an endless debate on whether men love outfits with minimum fuss, standard colours and cuts that they can wear on the go, or, do they settle for them due to lack of options? With an increasing number of men embracing fashion, sustainable label Suta has come up with their first-ever menswear range, Anaar Nar, that fluidly waltzes between being festive and simple.

Sisters and co-founders Sujata and Taniya Biswas have named the debut men’s edit after pomegranate to symbolise the co-existence of contrasts, subtly putting the spotlight on breaking gender-based stereotypes.

We talk to the enterprising sisters about their debut menswear range.

Suta's Anaar Nar edit

Tell us about Anaar Nar the collection?

The collection is named after the unique pomegranate motif that we have used on all the kurtas. The silhouettes include long and short kurtas, all handloom cotton, and comfortable cotton trousers and shorts. We have used earthy, muted colours that can be styled in many different ways.

How fluid has menswear become post-pandemic?

Of late, men's fashion has been steadily evolving and choices are expanding and the pandemic has accelerated the evolution by giving men the space to experiment amidst the flux of work-from-home wear. A lot more men have been able to think outside routine fashion choices.

How can today's men experiment with their clothing in a sustainable way?

Every sustainable journey begins with going back to wardrobes and re-discovering our favourites and seeing how we want to put them together or style them with unusual pieces. This helps us to shop for the right clothes that will last longer and fit in with our personal styles.

Tell us what is trending this winter festive season for men?

Bright colours work well since they break the monotony of the winter colours. Other interesting options include roll necks, shorts in wintry fabrics, man bags, casual statement suits in quirky proportions, colourful socks that pop, among others. Unisex, gender-neutral clothing has arrived in a big way too.

What are five wardrobe essentials for men?

A lot of whites, signature accessories, comfortable sneakers, blue denim, complementary layering, casual shrugs and coats.

What are your men's upcoming collections in detail?

We have a lot in the pipeline including a range of kurtas, shirts besides a festive-wear collection.

