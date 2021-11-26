Wedding Special Cover: Actor Sandipta Sen flaunts four looks from Ritu Kumar's latest edit

The wedding season is back again and what makes this one very special is the very fact that people will be emerging out of their isolation post-vaccination to put their best foot forward. Keeping in line with last year, the bridal trends remain minimalistic with a splash of colours and handwoven embroidery thrown in. And who can better guide a bride than the dame of Indian fashion, Ritu Kumar?

With an unmatched experience in the world of fashion, the Padma Shri awardee takes us through her winter wedding collection and gives us a lowdown on what’s trending this wedding season. We also shoot four exclusive looks from Kumar’s collection with none other than popular actor Sandipta Sen.

Sandiota Sen in a Ritu Kumar bridal sharara

Tell us about your wedding collection?

Our wedding collection this season is an amalgamation of rich fabrics, trendy looks and intricate subtle embroideries on pastel hues. We have used fabrics like woven silk brocades from Banaras, silk organzas, silk dupion and silk satin among other rich textiles. We also have come up with an equally eclectic range of lightweight lehengas or gowns with trendier blouses and elegant necklines that the bride can wear for ancillary functions around the wedding day, or, for destination weddings. All the outfits are replete with our signature embroideries including zardosi, cutwork, pearl, bugle and seed embellishment, applique work, cord embroidery thread work.

What will be trending big time this wedding?

The minimalistic look will be trending just like last year. An over-the-top decked-up bride is passé. The young and globally aware brides of today go for trendier looks and at times gowns instead of very traditional garments.

Sandiota Sen in a Ritu Kumar bridal sari

What are the styles that are back with a bang?

The demand for woven fabrics, silk organzas, pleated looks and anarkalis has spiked among the millennials. So these trends are back with a bang.

What kind of accessories will work for this wedding season?

Embroidered belts, exquisite but chunky jewellery and exquisite embroidered minaudieres in a neutral colour like gold or silver are must-have accessories for any trendy bride.

Fashion faux pas one must avoid during wedding season?

Keep the wedding outfit classic so it can be worn forever. Fast fashion should be avoided when it comes to curating for a bridal trousseau.

What are the wedding wardrobe essentials?

A traditional woven sari, statement jewellery, a neutral smart shirt that will act as a catalyst to change the look of any ensemble (whether paired with a sari or a lehenga instead of the standard blouses), a shawl or a throw.

Sandiota Sen in a Ritu Kumar bridal lehenga

What are your upcoming collections?

The Spring-Summer ’22 edit will bring with it lightweight fabrics that have flow and fall. Intricate thread embroidery, younger silhouettes, stripes and geometrical print play, floral and chintz prints, classic embroideries played with younger cuts and prints, patchwork, zari fringes, laces, gota work will be a large part of our easy-breezy collection.

Some useful fashion tips from you?

Keep the wedding outfit classic so that it can be worn forever and passed on as an heirloom. Fast fashion should be avoided while choosing your wedding trousseau since it is a timeless thing to be cherished forever.

Sandiota Sen in a Ritu Kumar bridal sari

Actor Sandipta Sen opens up about her wedding fashion choices:

Wedding outfit: I would love to wear a traditional Benarasi silk sari in pink, yellow or pistachio colour with a bright pink dupatta but definitely not red since I don't like the colour much. I would accessorise the look with heavy jewellery matched with bright lips and subtle eyes.

Fashion choices: Whatever I feel comfortable in is a fashion or style statement for me. For casual outfits, I prefer linen shirts and short dresses in pastel shades but at times I also like to wear bright tones though that's very rare. I love wearing accessories but if I wear a nice neckpiece then I avoid earrings and vice versa. Also, the choices really depend upon the outfits and my hairdo.

Sandiota Sen in a Ritu Kumar bridal lehenga

Fitness: I do yoga three to four days a week and also practise dance.

Diet: I start my day with a glass of cumin seeds soaked water and three almonds followed by brown bread and a half-boiled egg. I have fruit in mid-morning and have homecooked lunch by 1.30. In late afternoon I have another fruit and evening means makhna, choley or diet chirwa. Dinner is either chicken salad or veggies and fish. I avoid carbs post-lunch.

Beauty essentials in the bag: Hairbrush, MAC Studio Fix and lipstick

CREDITS: Model: Sandipta Sen / Pictures: Siladitya Dutta / Makeup and hair: Abhijit Paul / Styling: Poulami Gupta / Location: JW Marriott Kolkata

