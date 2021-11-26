Wedding Special Cover: Actor Susmita Chatterjee flaunts four looks from Masabaland

She has always been a trendsetter in the Indian fashion scape and her signature bold prints had rendered a mini-revolution in the world of ethnic fashion. We are talking about the enterprising Masaba Gupta whose label House of Masaba is extremely popular among the fashionista with a difference. The petite and soft-spoken designer's latest wedding edit spells class and comfort and bears her signature prints, silhouettes and patterns. Aptly named Masabaland, the range is for those brides who believe in themselves and are ready to take the world in their stride.

We have shot four exclusive looks from Masabaland with the very effervescent millennial actor Susmita Chatterjee to bring out the youthful and never-say-die spirit of the collection.

Here are excerpts from a lively chat with Masaba about her collection and how her design philosophy has been shaped by the pandemic.

An ivory pearl flower salwar set from House of Masaba

Tell us about your latest wedding collection?

The collection is called Masabaland and it includes our iconic prints, silhouettes and patterns with a new touch. We revisited our archives and have redefined our signature designs with more contemporary sensibilities.



What was the inspiration and thought behind it?

I feel there's not just one inspiration that shapes an artwork. We are constantly thinking, toying around with new ideas and each idea contributes in some way or the other to an artwork. Like a fantasy land that has different avenues, Masabaland is about different ideas that form the bedrock of this collection.



How much do you think the wedding fashion trend changed and evolved in this year and a half of the pandemic-driven crisis?

Wedding fashion has undergone quite a change in the pandemic era. For example, masks have become an important accessory to pair with wedding outfits. There's also a slight shift in colours, they're moving towards a more balanced palette as opposed to the loud shades in the earlier times.

Olive green triangular flower lehenga with cape set from House of Masaba

With the pandemic retreating, in which direction do you think fashion will move?

It's pretty much a proven thing that social advancements affect art. It'd be too soon to say that the pandemic is retreating but, when it does, it'll leave a huge mark on the fashion industry. The creations will become more layered but at the same time, they will also turn light in terms of weight. As artists and entrepreneurs, we should be ready to embrace the change with open arms.



What will be trending big time this wedding season? Any styling tips?

I don't believe in trends, one should wear what you feel like but the only advice I would give is that please be comfortable while looking glamorous



What are your tips for the bride?

I'd like to advise them to keep it simple yet classy. Beauty lies in simple things, it's up to you how to conjure it up. Always go for comfort, wedding functions are a matter of long hours, it's important that your outfit sits comfortably on you. It's the most important day of your life, a new beginning; let your skin breathe and take it easy.

Hot pink and lemon yellow block sari

Since our country still has a deep-rooted complexion bias, what is your advice for the confident dusky brides?

We are not defined by how we look, it's always about who we are. When you have confidence by your side, consider it a battle won. Never let someone else's opinion bog you down. The glow inside you should be bright enough to burn the negativity.



What are your goals as a designer this coming year?

Every artist loves challenges and it's no different for me. I thrive in constantly changing environments. I want to surprise not just the consumers but, also myself. I'd like to weave the threads of Indo folk with international ideas for a global yet close to home appeal.

How has the pandemic changed you or your thought process as a designer?

My thought process is largely defined by the environment that I'm in as for me even a tiny thing acts as a stimulus to my creative impulses. With pandemic shaping the thoughts of an entire generation, it has given me a huge canvas to render the brush strokes of my ideas. My ideas have turned even more minimalistic but, at the same time, I'm invested in figuring out how I can make designs stand out in the scheme of minimalism. Going forward, "less is more" will be my philosophy.

Ivory pearl blooming flower cape set

How big will accessories play a part this wedding season?

Accessories have always had a strong presence in the Indian ethnic, festive and wedding segment. As I mentioned, masks have become one of the key accessories which not just serve the purpose of safety but also add aesthetic value to your outfit. With changing times, the accessories are expected to turn lighter in weight and more radiant in their looks.

Susmita Chatterjee on her fashion faves

For weddings: I prefer wearing subtle coloured lehengas and saris with gorgeous blouses and some heavy jewellery.

For my wedding: Too early to think about it, but I will definitely wear my mom’s Benarasi sari with heritage jewellery and the rest of the trousseau is yet to be planned.

Fashion choices: Denim and a white shirt and I often pair white shirts with lehengas or skirts. I love wearing shorts and denim on denim but my most favourite outfit is a sari. I prefer khadi, organzas and linens. I like bright colours like yellow and red and accessories in oxidised silver especially nose pins, rings and mangtikas are my favourites.

Beauty essentials in bag: A moisturiser, lip balm, wet tissues, kajal and mascara.

Upcoming projects: Currently I am shooting for Paka Dekha and just completed shooting for Khela Jokhon and a Hindi film.

CREDITS: Model: Susmita Chatterjee / Pictures: Siladitya Dutta / Hair and makeup: Abhijit Paul / Styling: Poulomi Gupta / Location courtesy: Hyatt Regency Kolkata