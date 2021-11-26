Wedding Special: Sayantan Sarkar's collection, Charu, is about love and confidence

The onset of winter has also set the stage for weddings. And city designers of repute, celebrated for their gorgeous wedding ensembles are also ready with unique collections.

"The end of 2021 also entails the restructuring of our social interaction after a prolonged phase of pandemic induced lockdown. We had been working around a concept called 'Charu'. Though the name is that of a female, it connotes love and this year our wedding line speaks of love and its myriad shades of emotions and upholds and celebrates the different characters of love. A motley of colours, emotions, forms and structures represents the feeling of being in love in different phases of one's life. Each and every wedding or bridal collection that would be launched henceforth from the house of Sayantan Sarkar will be a continuation of the concept of Charu," explains renowned couturier Sayantan Sarkar.

We get a lowdown of Sarkar's wedding offering:

Sayantan Sarkar's wedding edit for men

Tell us about your men's wedding collection?

This collection celebrates the rigidity and determination behind a man in divine love. The definitive feel is represented by the straight classic silhouettes and geometrical interplay of lines and floral embroidery, a blend of chevron, phulkari motifs and also the absolute victorian floral in a classic colour of champagne, nude lavender and off-white.

The hint of reds in the accessories elaborate the dramatic presence and adds a twist to the otherwise mellowed colour pallette. The embroidery styles have zardosi thread work and even mirror work or just fabric manipulation to create a geometric flow in the outfit.

Sayantan Sarkar's wedding edit for men

There is a lot of intricate craftsmanship behind each piece yet the overall look has been kept minimal. The concept of subdued maximalism is a take on the complex emotions behind being in love. So, our Fall 2021 wedding collection celebrates the new era of intrinsic and classic menswear.

Sayantan Sarkar's wedding edit for men

What will be trending big time this wedding?

This year wedding season will see a lot of classic colours and silhouettes as we tend to adhere to our tradition when start thinking about the big fat Indian wedding. The embroidery details will sew a lot of western influences be it geometric or in other forms.

Sayantan Sarkar's wedding edit for men

Faux pas to avoid and some fashion tips?

The tendency to go overboard with experimental silhouettes and also heavy embroidery should definitely be avoided. Smart, quirky and experimental silhouettes should be on basic fabrics and not heavy ones as the design ends up being very busy and scattered and loses its purpose. One should divide his wardrobe equally between smart and experimental and keep it simple when the work is heavy.

Wedding wardrobe essentials for men?

The black bandhgala seems to be the must for every man's wedding wardrobe.

Pictures: Hillol

Hair and makeup: Olivia Sinha Roy