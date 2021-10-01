The festive edit of Nextiles by Suchismita Dasgupta has sustainable weaves in experimental motifs

When it comes to creating magic in handloom weaves, homegrown label Nextiles, spearheaded by designer Suchismita Dasgupta, has no rival. Be it the fluid designs on earthy colours or the authenticity of the soft organic fabrics, the label consistently offers unfettered quality.

Designer Suchismita Dasgupta

This year too, despite the hindrances posed by the pandemic, Suchismita has managed to come up with a beautiful array of festive silhouettes that belie the general all-encompassing gloom. We checked out the details with the designer.

Swastika in a silk organza handwoven jamdani with foliage design

Tell us about your Puja collection?

It’s very traditional and mostly about saris. You can drape them in various ways and you may not choose to pair them with traditional blouses. Like always, I have experimented with weaves, textures, motifs and cuts and they are not necessarily trend-bound. This time, I decided to bring a lot of colours, asymmetry and practicality in my designs. As far as fabrics and motifs are concerned, it has always been inspired by nature and that continues.

Swastika in a pastel yellow khadi linen asymmetrical dress with collar and short sleeves

What are the festive trends this year?

It has been interesting to see a lot of people getting really interested in recycling. Internationally, ’90s fashion is making a comeback but probably in a more mature way. So, there‘s a revival of anti-fit, casual and carefree silhouettes. The use of sequins seems to be back and old couture is becoming mass; so maxi dresses and gowns are on that list.

A white sleeveless shift dress with large pockets worn with a bolero shrug

Kaftans and cropped pants too have become quite popular. As far as saris are concerned, handlooms remain couture, while copies and lookalikes are all over the mass market. People are going out after a long time. There’s not been much shopping in the last 18 months. So people are going to be both nostalgic and experimental, which means there will be an eclectic mix of tradition and modernity. Boho chic in every way is the way to be. In terms of accessories, silver, brass, recycled fabric and paper jewellery are back in a big way. Matching masks, fabric bags, headscarves and other headgears are trending as well.

Khadi linen asymmetrical dress with a shrug

What fashion faux pas should one avoid?

Avoid trying something new that you are not confident about. That might mean shoes, makeup, clothes, hair and anything. Puja is when we are supposed to look our best and not awkward, so plan your festive days in advance and try the experiments in advance too.

Festive wardrobe essentials?

A white and red sari and a red sari. A yellow sari would surely be a great thing. If you are not a sari person, then kurtas in the same colour will do. Do add interesting bindis and flowers to your look.

Midnight blue silk linen handwoven jamdani with all-over sunflower design

Your upcoming collections?

I am big time into recycling, always have been, and if things go right, I will make a winter collection that celebrates grunge. I think grandeur is very overrated, it makes you dream, but grunge is there to stay forever.

Price on request. nextiles.in

Model: | Swastika Mukherjee | Pictures: Indranil Mukherjee | MakeUp: Prosenjit Banerjee | Hair: Nita Mallik | Jewellery: Earthaments

sharmishtha.g@newindian express.com

Twitter: @sharmidas