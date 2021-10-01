The wispy kaftans by Lavanya by Lopamudra are hot picks this Pujas  

Festive fashion this year is spelt by comfort factor that comprises easy-breezy silhouettes in cool lightweight fabrics. In line with that, homegrown label Lavanya by Lopamudra has rolled out wispy kaftans for their festive edit. “Kaftans have been getting considerable attention in the past couple of years because of its fluidity and non-fussy character,” says Lopamudra Chakraborty. Her festive edit has floral prints inspired by different regional blooms that make them a hot pick this season.

Why kaftans? Our puja range has been designed keeping the post-pandemic world in mind. The past year and a half taught us to celebrate within the confines of our homes and even if we choose to step out and celebrate this year, we must keep it subtle and comfortable. That is why our puja range focuses upon wispy kaftans, which are the safest bet.

Tell us about the types of floral prints used.

We have experimented with a bunch of flowers from different regions of India on different fabrics. There are the classic indigo leaves, embroidered white flowers on rich cotton, elegant sap green botanic in the softest cotton available and a bouquet of flowers on luxurious chiffon. In future, we aim at exploring zari flowers from South India, especially Kerala. Everyday fashion has changed post lockdown.

How has it influenced your designs?

People are focusing on outfits that are fuss-free, relaxed and something they can play around with and jazz up for outdoor or festive events. Along with kaftans and dresses, we also normally stock a range of extremely comfortable trousers that can be worn both at home and outside.

Upcoming collections?

Our December edit will have functional winter wear, and we have already picked up some beautiful patterns from some of the most distant regions of India.

Price on request.

Available on Instagram @Lavanya by Lopamudra