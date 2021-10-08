Kolkata label Howrah Bridge’s festive edit Cottagecore is a mix of rustic chic with vintage cuts

Homegrown sustainable brand Howrah Bridge, known for its quirky silhouettes on organic handwoven fabrics, has come up with a trendy line of festive outfits to match the mood of millennials. Called Cottagecore, their festive drop is an ode to farmhouse, chic aesthetics that are in vogue now. “We have used handwoven kala cotton fabrics from Bhuj to create dresses in contemporary styles,” says Anupriya Dutta Gupta, the founder-designer of the brand.

The whole collection has a country-core vibe – be it the cream and off-white colour story, the charming embroidery details, the hakoba frills, the vintage vibe of lace, the midi-length silhouettes or retro sleeves. The rustic texture of the handwoven fabric, the pretty details and the easy yet stylish silhouettes make this collection a wardrobe must-have this season. The large pockets on the sides of the dresses add further to the style.

Besides the funky dresses, they have also come up with a capsule edit of blouses to match your saris. From a touch of retro lace to a dash of dainty embroidery, these blouses come in a range of stylish cuts that will amp up your sari instantly. Anupriya feels that the retro look is back big-time this season, with puffed sleeves, lace detailing and layered looks doing the rounds.

“Saris are indispensable parts of the Pujas, so, match them with blouses that have laces edging the sleeves and necklines, lantern or bell sleeves and pretty embroidery details,” she advises. The couturier feels accessories like layered necklaces, dainty charm pendants, link chains, pearl jewellery and hoops will go well with all kinds of looks. You can pair your outfits with trendy beaded bags or stylish baguettes that hang close to the shoulders.

“Sneakers are back in trend and you can flaunt them with any kind of outfit for a cool, yet comfortable look,” she adds. When asked about festive tips, Anupriya stresses on the importance of buying local and sustainable. “Buy mindfully and embrace the beauty of Indian weaves and crafts, even if they come in the form of contemporary cuts and silhouettes — you’ll not only stand out in the high-street fashion crowd but also feel a certain pride for supporting our craftsmen and our heritage,” she further explains.

Anupriya is currently busy giving finishing touches to her upcoming winter ’21 range that will be a capsule collection. “We are creating easy silhouettes with interesting details to bring to you a handmade collection that will be ideal for dressing up the cool and confident women of today,” she signs off.

