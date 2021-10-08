Renowned designer Sonam Dubal’s festive range of woven jackets will surely up your style quotient

Celebrated designer Sonam Dubal, whose two-decade-old label Sanskar is globally acclaimed for its experiments in redefining traditional Indian silhouettes and textiles in Indo-Asian shapes and recycling textiles with sensitivity, has come up with an exclusive Durga Puja collection for Kolkata peeps, currently being showcased at CIMA Art in Life exhibition.

The range has his signature woven jackets in festive embroideries including mirror and thread work on luxe velvet, khadi and eri silk and can be teamed up with saris, western wear and light ethnic wear. We deconstruct the edit with the Delhi-based couturier while also getting an idea of what works this festive season.

Dzong Embroidered mirrorwork Linen Jacket

What was the idea behind the festive line?

Having been through now nearly two years of hibernation and isolation, there is a need for soulful and sustainable fashion comprising homegrown weaves, designs and textiles. Handcrafted embroideries are back in vogue but with a more abstract and modern take. Mirrors and traditional embroidery have been interestingly worked into modern shapes on darker tones to create contrasts between times. I have curated this range taking a cue from all these elements.

Which styles are back with a bang?

Boleros and shorter jackets with embroidery make for a great impact when worn over simple skirts and pants besides vintage-style saris. Mirrors on muted tones along with the layering of textiles are the big trends.

Georgette mirrorwork sari

What kind of accessories will work this Puja?

Mainly heirloom ornate earrings in stones and silver or gold matched with interesting statement rings and ornately embroidered clutches or traditional potlis worn with Indian wear will look great. Less is going to be more and especially something that looks perfect for both day and evening wear. One can also wear a long statement neckpiece which is more of a necklace than a choker.

Festive wardrobe essentials?

A beautiful traditional textile styled outfit or a sari in stunning colours with an embroidered jacket to match, ornate heirloom-like earrings, statement rings and interesting necklaces.

Indo-Asian Embroidered Boler with panelled silk skirt

Your upcoming collections?

I am working on a new philosophy of Wabi-Sabi which is a Japanese concept of finding beauty within imperfections, understanding the natural cycle of growth and natural decay. Following this thought process, I’m working on natural textiles, textured embroideries and local weaves that have a vintage feel in Indo- Asian and fluid western shapes by mixing cultures, stories and elements of wanderlust, bringing in language, totem and motifs that have a resonance with sacred geometry.

Sonam Dubal

The focus is more on cotton, eri silk and other woven textiles and I am experimenting with prints, dye and trying to create a ceramic-like feel. We are currently in the conceptual stage and working more in tune with slow fashion.

Price on request. At CIMA Art in Life exhibition. On till October 11