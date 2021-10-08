Sneha Ganguly’s Sahasra and Lemon Curry drops new festive edit

Modern and youthful, that’s what defines Sneha Ganguly’s puja edit for both her labels Sahasra and Lemon Curry. While Sahasra aces in festive wear that includes gorgeous cocktail gowns, Lemon Curry fits the bill for casual dressing, keeping the chic factor steady. We spoke to the designer who launched Sahasra in 2018 to know more about the festive lines. Excerpts:

You already had Sahasra, what led to Lemon Curry?

After Sahasra, which is a festive wear label, we wanted to explore a different audience for chic everyday outfits. The current need for sustainable living inspired us to build a diffusion line, Lemon Curry, in 2020, which is more conscious and natural in its design process.

Sahasra's edit

How challenging is it to maintain two different labels?

While Sahasra is an occasion wear line, at Lemon Curry we make more casual, everyday clothes. A lot of brainstorming goes on in conceptualising two different sets of lines meant for different consumers. The production timing, designing and craft elements in both the labels are very different.

What can one expect in the Puja collection from both brands?

In Sahasra, we have some timeless ensembles on chanderi and silk with the classic three-piece kurta sets focusing more on details. The colour palette remains bright and festive. Also, we have kept the ’80s and early ’90s vibes in terms of the cuts, which are more easy, straight and anti-fit. From Lemon Curry, there will be a lot of co-ord sets, shift dresses, kaftans and saris, all made with hand-spun fabrics. The colours include fresh pastels and a lot of whites.

What’s the brand’s philosophy?

Our philosophy for both brands has been to deliver niche products at very affordable prices. Our pieces are versatile and can be worn multiple times with minimal embellishment and fit all seasons. We also take up a lot of custom orders to fit a buyer’s budget, choice and preference.