Lulu hypermarket opens in Bengaluru

UAE's popular supermarket chain Lulu Hypermarket has now opened in Bengaluru.

Located in Rajajinagar the hypermarket is spread over 14 acres, with 132 stores and 17 kiosks of retail brands across five storeys, spanning over 8 lakh sqft. It also houses a large indoor entertainment zone called Funtura that's spread across 60,000 sqft. Fun rides such as a roller glider, VR rides, bumper cars, tag arena, an adventure course and trampoline and a 9D theatre are part of this zone.

Yusuff Ali M.A. – CMD, Lulu Group said, “We are very excited about the Indian market. Lulu Group has made a combined retail investment of 5000 crores in 5 properties in India, namely the operational Lulu Mall Kochi, Y Mall Triprayar, Global Malls Bengaluru, and the soon to be launched Lulu Mall Trivandrum and Lucknow. We are looking at 25 more Lulu Hypermarkets in the near future.”

The hypermarket is launched by Lulu Group, the UAE multinational conglomerate headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Lulu hypermarkets and supermarkets are present in 22 countries. Lulu Group is ranked third in the Forbes Top 100 Companies and is ranked by Deloitte as one of the ten fastest-growing retailers in the world.