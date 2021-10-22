Cintilla's new edit, Jewels of Valley, is inspired by streams and creeks that flow through the vales

A sustainable, responsible and conscious approach is what bespoke bijouterie makers are taking now. And homegrown label Cintilla helmed by designer Drashthi Hirapara is a fine example in this regard. Her latest collection Jewels of the Valley, inspired by streams and creeks gushing through the picturesque valleys, have 22K gold-dipped, pearl-studded jewels that are sure to spark conversations.

Drashthi’s latest jewellery drop has a large variety of designs customized in such a way that you can wear it almost anywhere. “This collection is meant to initiate a conversation with their contemporary designs albeit in an old-world manner. We create jewellery that speaks for you. Nothing like a woman of mystery that lets her jewels do the talking for her,” enthuses Drashthi. Each piece in this edit is conversational and elegant, having a vintage classic touch and we talk to Drashthi to know more about the collection:

Jewels of Valley by Cintilla

How have jewellery trends changed during the pandemic?

I won’t say the trends have changed drastically when it comes to jewellery but the pandemic did shake up the jewellery market to a great extent. A lot has changed from the thinking and behaviour points of view, since all through the year and a half, people have been mostly at their homes and working remotely. There has been a spike in the digital world when it comes to buying, which has made brands like us survive.

Jewels of Valley by Cintilla

What kind of jewellery will be trending this fall/winter?

Statement pieces, super-sized hoops, chains, statement brooches, gold jewellery in bold designs and rhinestone and pearl jewellery in the inimitable styles from the ’80s will be trending big time.

What are the must-have jewellery pieces in a woman’s treasure chest?

A statement ring or a necklace is a must. We believe that jewellery speaks for you. That is why the designs should be unique and reflect your personality.

Jewels of Valley by Cintilla

Your future collection?

I am still working and ideating the next collection but it is going to be on a different tangent, more on the lines reflecting the styles of modern and young India.

Price on request. DM on Instagram: @cintillaofficial

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @sharmidas