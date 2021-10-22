Sawan Gandhi’s wedding edit, Taahir, is a fine curation of ethereal ensembles

Aleading Delhi-based fashion designer, Sawan Gandhi is a self-taught couturier, who’s known for his elegant and youthful silhouettes for men and women with a hint of traditional sensibility. Alluring colours, appliqué motifs, subtle tonal embroidery highlighted with Swarovski and hand-dyed beads: are a few highlights of his collections; and his festive wedding drop, Taahir, too reflects the same.

Sawan Gandhi's wedding edit, Taahir

This edit aims at binding together the philosophy of understated opulence with attention to fine fabrics, and tonal embroideries combined with impeccable tailoring. Curated especially for the new-age Indian wedding celebrations, the collection plays on the surreal beauty of festive celebrations through a language of lightweight attires with soft coloured palettes and bespoke drapes.

The understated range brings to life the subtle tones of ivory, further elevated with delicate chikankari embroidery and impeccable tailoring, with a focus on subtle colours: be it sherwanis, lehengas or saris. There’s also an intricate interplay of chikankari embroidery further embellished with mukaish and sequin work.

“There is a play of patterns and fabrics to create conventional outfits thatfuse traditional with chic and further amalgamate an interplay of light and shadow, structure and fluidity, volume and lightness. The lightweight lehengas are for the happy, carefree brides, who dance, groove and like to be themselves, confident in her sartorial choices as she steps away from the norms,” shares Sawan.

We talk to the busy designer to get a lowdown on festive wedding trends this year.

Tell us what would be trending for brides and grooms this winter?

Go for beautiful organza or silk saris or an ethereal lehenga in golden or ivory shades. Besides ivory, mint greens, blush pinks, yellows and powder blues are also trending wedding colours, this season. Brides now look forward to choosing from traditional yet nouveau outfits, like a classic handembroidered chikankari sari accentuated with minimal jewellery, a mukaish sari paired with a raw silk sleeveless blouse, silk and organza silk lehengas, ombre lehenga sets with sequins and appliqué details paired deftly with corset style blouse. Grooms should complement the brides by choosing similar tones for their sherwanis.

What are the winter festive wardrobe essentials for men and women?

For menswear, the wardrobe essentials can include an ivory chikankari kurta or a classic pintex kurta that can be paired with either a Nehru collar jacket or a beautiful shawl. Apart from this, minimalist chanderi kurtas, handloom silk kurtas with a waistcoat and harem pants or a basic bandhgala jacket paired with a chikankari/georgette kurta are always timeless ensembles. A blouse can play a crucial role in styling both the lehengas and saris and can be considered a basic in a woman’s wardrobe. Also, a traditional embroidered chikankari lehenga makes for an elegant fashion statement.

Your upcoming collection?

Currently, I am working on my next cocktail wear collection which will be ready by the end of this month.

Rs 81,000 onwards. sawangandhi.com

