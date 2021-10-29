Diwali Cover: Actor Tridha Choudhury shows us how to celebrate the festival of lights sustainably

She's young, she’s incredibly beautiful and she’s perhaps the only Bengali actor right now, who’s rocking the mainstream Bollywood scene with interesting projects up her sleeves. We are talking about Tridha Choudhury, who debuted in 2013 in Srijit Mukherji’s film Mishawr Rawhoshyo.

The lissome lass has been praised for her convincing performance as the demure and helpless Babita in Prakash Jha’s much-controversial web series Aashram. Tridha looked perfect as the wife of an ashramait, who falls into the trap of a corrupt religious guru played by Bobby Deol. The stunning actress -- who was in Kolkata for a short while before the shoot for Aashram’s second season resumed in October -- shot four exclusive Diwali looks from designer Abhishek Dutta’s festive collection for Indulge.

Excerpts from a chat with the actor:

Coral pink sari gown with French knotted yoke and draped hemline

Tell us about your fondest Diwali or Kali puja memories?

The best Kali Puja or Diwali memory that I still cherish goes back to when I was 10 or 12. I still remember taking the firecrackers in our backyard and setting them ablaze without telling anyone. The whole joy of going to the firecracker markets a week ahead of Diwali was something I used to look forward to fervently.

What do you usually do during Diwali nowadays and how will you be spending it this year?

Now, things have changed a lot from how they used to be during my childhood. We have all become conscious about the environment and the hazardous effects of firecracker fumes on it, so, bursting crackers is now out of question but I do light up my home with fancy diyas and ritually release Fanush or magic lanterns at night.

This year, in all probability I would be busy working in Goa and celebrating Diwali with the crew and the rest of the cast. I wish to catch a glimpse of a well-lit Goan skyline this time a beautiful skyline in Goa.

Your Diwali fashion choices?

I love wearing fancy clothes despite warnings since childhood not to go near firecrackers and diyas. So, I always choose the fabrics wisely and don't wear anything synthetic that might catch fire easily. This year I might wear a nice sharara in matcha colour. I also am very fond of silk fabric for it's nice flowy feel. I also like experimenting with unexplored shades like mango yellow or tones of green that are usually unusual choices for Indian festivities.

Zardosi net sari teamed with a chanderi embroidered blouse with exaggerated sleeves

Any special Diwali buy this year?

I am planning to buy some luxe French jewellery, perhaps a wristlet from Cartier.

What kind of food do you eat during Diwali?

All kinds of sweet and savoury items, I don't restrict myself during these times. But since I will be in Goa, I might try out the local namkeens too.

Your diet and fitness routine?

I can go on for hours about this. The most important thing about staying fit is starting your day right. I listen to morning ragas and slokas and sit in silence for at least 20 minutes. Also, I restrict the amount of caffeine intake to two cuppas a day and eat lots of vegetables. My comfort food is daal khichdi prepared in Maharashtrian style with double tadka. For breakfast, it can be anything from broccoli mushrooms to egg whites or poha and upma. I eat a good portion of protein during lunch in the form of fish or meat with rice and roti but I love plain home-cooked food. I eat my last meal by 9 at night and maintain that strictly.

Hair and skincare routine?

l religiously exfoliate my skin with a good scrub. I also love using plain brown sugar mixed with honey or water on my face and body and then moisturising my skin well. Also, one should use packaged drinking water for the final rinse after washing hair, that really helps to keep it well.

Beauty essentials in the bag?

Lip balm, mascara, jade roller or gua sha stone.

What would you have been if not an actor?

Either a politician, diplomat or a rights activist.

Hand-embroidered kurta jacket with zipper detailing

Your upcoming projects?

I have a film with Anupam Kher. It's a mainstream comedy genre and I am now more interested in doing such films than serious ones. There are two films and one web show, all in Hindi and I am really excited about one of the films which is about dogs since I love dogs as pets.

About renewed hopes

Couturier Abhishek Dutta gives a lowdown on his festive edit

Tell us about your Diwali collection?

The festive season is all about celebrating life and post-Covid, our collection also reflects new hope with brighter hues, more relaxed yet trendy silhouettes and definitely sustainable fabrics that are mostly handwoven and derived from natural fibres.

This Diwali is all about bright pastels colours, bold prints and easy fits so, dresses and jumpsuits in Western silhouettes and kurta jackets, pre-stitched sarees with interesting blouses, especially exaggerated sleeved ones are very much in trend.

What are the styles that are back with a bang?

The 40s inspired shift dresses, 70s wide-legged bottoms and jumpsuits and big floral motifs are definitely back in trend this festive season.

Accessories for this Diwali?

Statement earpieces, chokers with interesting shapes and varied colour range.

Fashion faux pas one must avoid?

Don't overdress just because it's Diwali, people tend to get carried away really easily and forget it's about festivity and not wedding functions. Choose interesting but lighter pieces that are more occasion-appropriate. Stylish cuts are more important than overworked embroidery. Wear handwoven not just to promote it but also for comfort. Nude makeup still prevails but red lips once in a while never hurt.

Hand-embroidered and Swarovski encrusted lehenga teamed with a bolero jacket

Festive wardrobe essentials?

Right pair of shoes, comfortable heels, mascara and a gorgeous shade of lipstick, a heritage weave to flaunt your ethnicity and similarly, at least one interesting ethnic kurta and dhoti for the occasion. Complement your look with statement jewellery and you can't forget the fashionable slings and clutches along with fashionable masks to complete the look.

Your upcoming collection?

Apart from the recent festive line, we are working on our fall-winter collection and planning to come up with our accessories line including handbags and shoes that we will unveil soon. After the success of this spring-summer collaboration with France we are coming up with a few more interesting international collabs and my brand high street label Parole is also being re-launched with a fall collection this November. We are also expanding our jail units to other states too.

Pictures: Siladitya Dutta / Hair and makeup: Abhijit Paul / Location: Novotel Kolkata