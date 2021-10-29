Diwali special: From petite polkis to chic navratna chokers, find the best bijoux online

Homegrown, heritage elements are making a timely comeback in the luxury circuit but younger shoppers are eyeing contemporary updates and repeatability. Most designer labels are coming up with intelligent festive edits which may also come in handy during the upcoming wedding season. Neutral-hued jadau and subtle meenakari are winning big since they’re adaptable and easier to buy virtually and this seems to be a great time to invest in all-rounder pret pieces. Here are some great pieces you can buy this Diwali:



Amaris By Prerna Rajpal

If you’re stocking up on repeatable pieces that will serve you well for the upcoming wedding season, go for Amaris's breathy, layered necklaces that are transitional and can be styled for dressy soirees. From chic navratna chokers, to neutral polki bangles, lattice necklaces, decadent cocktail jewellery featuring tanzanites, Mozambique rubies, and tiered modern chandbalis, Amaris’s new outings are hugely versatile.

Price on request

Available at amarisjewels.com

Anmol Jewellers

Bollywood’s favourite high jewellery house Anmol Jewellers has introduced a briolette and rose-cut diamond jewellery line that will make heads turn at your next Diwali cocktail bash. It features sleek well-cut panelled chokers, gorgeous waterfall pieces, featuring decadent coloured stones and diamonds and more.

Price on request

Available at anmoljewellers.in

Joules By Radhika

The Mumbai label’s festive edit has introduced contemporary hydro polki necklaces, jade drop sets, traditional meenakari, and some freshwater pearl numbers. The brand also has some traditional kundan pieces that are old school but wearable, and boast quirky onyx, agate and jade accents.

Starts from Rs 4,080

Available on shopbjr.com

Anita Dongre

If you’re looking for clean, classical pieces Anita Dongre’s pret pieces can be a great find. From Nizami chokers to intricate tribal-inspired motifs from Bhuj, enamel chandbalis, petite meenakari pieces, and retro Rajasthani shoulder-dusters, Dongre's lookbook has it all.

Price starts from Rs 5,100

Available at anitaongre.com

Amrapali

Amrapali’s petite jadau pieces could be the utilitarian bling you’ve been looking for; but if you’re looking for heavier or more elaborate pieces opt for layered navratna necklaces, borla chokers, ruby jadau anklets, Victorian diamond necklaces and even traditional jadau panch lada pieces that can serve you well for the bridal memo.

Price on request

Available at legendamrapali.com

Curio Cottage

Curio Cottage offers the most elegant and versatile artisanal pieces, that exude a sense of urbanity. They are best known for their detailed kundan work and show-stopping silver pieces. But the label has introduced some classical Rajasthani karigari for its festive edit that lines up picks like navratna chandbalis, kundan mesh chokers and pearl pieces.

Price on request

Curiocottage.in