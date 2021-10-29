Diwali special: Pranay Baidya has come up with a festive range that celebrates indigenous weaves

Delhi-based couturier Pranay Baidya is loved by many for his modern yet effortlessly Indian silhouettes that are mindful of the environment too. Pranay’s eponymous label offers an array of woven clothing options that celebrate the regional weaves, crafts and textiles, interpreting them in a contemporary fashion language while retaining the traditional aesthetics that are rooted in his Kolkata upbringing.

Baidya’s refreshing spring-summer collection, Oporajito — The Unvanquished (a continuation of the label’s Calcutta 1964 series inspired by costumes for Satyajit Ray’s cinema), was launched earlier this year and was a homage to the undefeated spirit of humanity in the face of the pandemic. The breezy, edit had a relaxed range of timeless saris, blouses and men’s kurta sets in regional weaves including khadi, muslin, mulberry silk from West Bengal, and Chanderi, Maheshwari and tissue textiles from Madhya Pradesh.

Pranay Baidya's festive edit

This festive season too, the designer is back with a fresh, light yet gorgeous set of saris, kaftan and menswear to celebrate the joyful occasions in style.

We talk to the Delhi-based designer about the same.

Tell us about your Diwali collection?

For Diwali we have a festive collection showcasing an ensemble of timeless saris and men's kurta sets showcasing indigenous textiles including khadi, muslin, cotton, mulberry silk from West Bengal; chanderi, maheshwari, tissue silk textiles from Madhya Pradesh and luscious metallic Benarasi weaves from Uttar Pradesh.

The colour palette is a diverse mix of rich jewel tones like golden yellow, Indian red, Russian emerald green with gold, silver, copper metallics; soft shades of blush, pink, lilac including a melange of white and ivory tones, that depict the colourful Diwali mood to perfection.

Pranay Baidya's festive edit

What will be trending big time this Diwali?

A resounding and ongoing trend this festive season is the continued popularity of the 'Sari' styled with a melange of different blouses and crop tops.

Over the years, the sari has been styled in countless different ways, and it is this transformational quality of this Indian attire that makes 'Sari Style' unfailingly contemporary, yet fiercely traditional in its feel.

What are the styles that are back with a bang?

A garment that is back with a bang is the humble Kaftan! As we continue to switch between working remotely and partaking in intimate celebrations, the Kaftan is one such dress that is enjoying continued patronage and immense popularity. For this Diwali, we have launched our limited edition range of handwoven Bengal cotton Kaftans, featuring intricate Jamdani weaves for those who want to keep it chic and frills-free while lounging at home with friends.

Pranay Baidya's festive edit

What kind of accessories will work this Diwali?

The festive season is the perfect occasion to flaunt traditional jewellery in gold and silver and we too, have come up with an exquisite range of bespoke jewels to match our outfits.

The Pranay Baidya collection celebrates intricately crafted jewellery from Bengal — earrings, necklaces and bangles all fashioned from brass and gilded in 22 carat gold with colourful enamelling, semi-precious stones, filigree work all strung together with delicate pearls. They are a homage to jewellery craftsmanship from a bygone Calcutta era and purpose-produced to be incredibly lightweight for the contemporary women of today.

Fashion faux pas one must avoid during the festive season?

A total no-no for me is landing up at a festive soirée in western attire, or, wearing clothes that are too experimental or Indo-Western. Nothing beats the timelessness and elegance of Indian clothes, be it saris for women or kurtas for men.

Pranay Baidya's festive edit

What are the festive wardrobe essentials?

My top six favourites include an ivory metallic striped sari, a Jamdani kaftan, our Mughal print chanderi kurtas for men, handwoven Benarasi georgette saris, intricately embroidered blouses worn with simple, elegant saris, dhoti pants for men in fun colours.

What are your upcoming collections?

I recently spent a wonderful time enjoying the onset of autumn in the Kashmir Valley, and I am delighted to inform that we are well underway working on our winter collection of Sozni embroidered garments, shawls and Pashmina saris. They are all crafted on pure handspun Kashmiri pashmina, handwoven, and then intricately hand embroidered by master craftsmen.

Pranay Baidya

Festive tips from you?

Wear your ethnic Indian textiles and crafts with pride! We are so lucky to enjoy a treasure trove of age-old customs, threads and unique attires which form an integral part of our Indian identity.

Price on request. Available at Insta handle: @Pranay_Baidya

sharmishtha.g @newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @sharmidas