Here's a list of conscious and luxury gifts for Diwali

Splurging right can be a cakewalk if you know where to shop. Luxury statements make for great Diwali gifts but remember not everyone shares your taste or your definition of luxury. So, instead of going for something over-the-top or purely ornamental, opt for gifts that offer some sense of utility (even if just for Instagram). If you’re shopping online, artisanal or utility-forward buys are a good way to go, maybe even something off of the high street - no one really needs a Bulgari but who can ever say no to it? Here are some options that could just inspire your Diwali gifts.

Pretty Things

.

Pink Pasture, a luxe gift house at New Alipore and Park Street has curated stunning Diwali gifting options. From premium candle holders and stunningly carved glasses meant for special occasions and more Pink Pasture will touch your loved one's heart with their offerings. What makes them more alluring is the packaging and presentation which brightens faces at the first glance. Also, available online

Time turners

Buy your loved ones the ultimate luxury statement, i.e. the iconic Serpenti Tubogas by Bulgari features quartz movement, the 18 kt rose gold curved case set also includes brilliant-cut diamonds, a rose gold crown set with a cabochon-cut pink rubellite, black opaline dial with guilloché soleil treatment and hand-applied indices.

Available at Johnson Watch Company. Price on request.

Mixed bag

With the festival of lights just around the corner, TGS (The Gallery Store) at KCC has come up with a display of an artistic range of home decor items and gift hampers. Choose from the intricately carved Floral Silver Lattice Candle, Scented incense Box with Ganesha motif, beautifully painted Pichwai coffee mugs to Frangipani wooden candle holder or the gorgeous candle stands and vases. The modern and minimalistic items are just what you need to make a statement gifting this season.

Price: Rs 790 onward. Available at The Gallery Store KCC till November 14

All that glitters

Puja Bhargava Kamath of the India-California-based upscale bijouterie brand Lai has some exquisite options for Diwali starting from under Rs 2,000. There are stylish handcrafted bookmark-cum-pendants, earrings and bracelets in sterling silver to choose from, with handpainted miniature paintings or filigree work in them. Available in 5 different designs in silver and gold-plating.

Starts under Rs 2,000. in.lai-designs

Vedic magic

Gift the power of Ayurveda to your loved ones with The Ayurveda Experience. Choose from a range of thoughtful gifts from the homegrown brand’s repertoire which is loaded with products that are filled with natural, toxin-free and harmful chemicals. From haircare and skin products to therapeutic potions, gift a dash of wellness this Diwali.

The glow within

Homegrown organic beauty label TNW-The Natural Wash's Festive Glowing Skin Hamper is quite a handful with a bouquet of Ayurvedic products including Vitamin C Exfoliating Face Wash, Coffee Coconut Scrub, Rose Face Sheet Mask, Rose Water, Aloe Vera Gel and Lip Serum. A great way to detoxify your skin post-Diwali.

Price: Rs 2,440. www.thenaturalwash.com

A different love story

Vegan brand Kimirica's handmade soaps infused with romantic notes of Gardenia and Night Blooming Jasmine make for great intimate Diwali gifting options for your loved ones. Enriched with the goodness of naturally derived ingredients, these vegan soaps promise soft, supple and moisturised skin after every bath.

Price: Rs 1799. kimirica.shop

Pretty in pink

Rani Pink Gifts has launched two beautiful and nostalgic Diwali collections - The 90s Candy Collection and The Khilauna Collection, which are inspired by childhood memories. While in the 90s Candy Collection the handcrafted products are filled with the colours of our favourite candies that we grew up eating, The Khilauna Collection ae playful and vibrant. Check out the envelop bags outlined with gotapatti that will remind you of your grandmother’s handmade wallet or potli.

The quirky waxwork

Known for their quirky take on fragrant candles, Rad Living has lent the right amount of idiosyncratic art to their aromatic Diwali candles that are made from an amalgamation of natural soy wax and handpicked fragrances. From Chandni, Hoor, Nazakat to Heer, choose your eloquent set of festive wax sets to give your home a different glow.

Price: Rs 1,299 onwards. radliving.in

Golden moments

To mark the 5th anniversary of the Kings Wristwear Collection, this Diwali, Jaipur Watch Company has come up with a limited edition of 500 watches that have a One Pice British Indian coin embedded in the 43mm dial of Kings Wristwear II. What makes them special is the historical narrative associated with the coins. Minted between 1943 and 47, the One Pice Coin, or 1/64th of a rupee, was the lowest denomination in the King George VI coinage era. It was also the first coin with a hole in the centre.

Price: Rs 40,000 (Rs 30,000 for the first 20 pieces). jaipur.watch

Designer deals

Looking to gift something bespoke? Gift your near and dear ones a special festive collection from Gargee Designers and show them your love and affection. Designed for the festive season, the collection includes kurtas, mojris, and masks to help them make a statement with elan.

Price- As per request

Bag it!

The OH V Fern green Furbie by Outhouse has an edgy, compact silhouette; this vegan leather minaudière has a spunky faux fur top handle, an onyx dragonfly and the iconic OHV monogram in an excellent 22k gunmetal finish. It can be styled as a nano luxury statement, a crossbody, a chic belt or even as a charm over a tote.

Rs 16,950. outhouse-jewellery.com

Shine on

Olio’s festive line has the chicest chokers that re-imagines animal motifs as powerful charms; the haathi choker or sherni choker are gold-toned statement necklaces with carnelian stones and clear quartz. All pieces are handmade using an ancient wax casting method by artisans in Jaipur and are the ideal modern heirloom.

Rs 13,200. TheOlioStories.com

One-of-a-kind

This stylised ‘saunf’ box by Nicobar is quirky, retro and the perfect gift to bring to a Diwali party. It’s crafted in wood and brass and has a subtly rustic finish; it can be used as an after-dinner paan box and can also moonlight as a coffee table statement.

Rs 5,800. Nicobar.com

Natural elements

Looking to gift something which has a utilitarian value for your sister? Gift her that impeccable glow with Lass Naturals’ Sleeping Beauty Pressed Serum. Enriched with natural ingredients and backed by science, the everyday use serum will give her the glow that she has been looking for.

Skin elixer

Gift your friend, sibling or bae flawless skin with Prolixr’s serums. The range of serums on offer are power-packed with clinically proven ingredients, designed to give your skin long-lasting real results. Or choose from their latest range of products like Daily Oil Control Bundle for Acne Prone Skin, Reverse Pigmentation Bundle, Skin Reset Bundle for Even Skin Tone and more.

All that glitters

Considering something fancy to bring home this Diwali? This stunning vintage urli from Jaypore could be a terrific pick; this hand-crafted piece of homeware features an intricate body and can work as a prayer accessory or a statement piece at your Diwali bash.

Rs 5,500. Jaypore.com

Conscious chic

If you’re looking to shop ethically, go for Jodi’s responsibly produced pieces that incorporate age-old artisanal techniques and traces the origins of the fabrics and the supply chain. Their website even lists all the karigars involved with the label’s production process. The label has a line of chic cocktail saris, silk dresses, chanderi numbers and a bevvy of breezy desi picks.

Starts from Rs 3,730. thejodilife.com

Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda

If your sibling has been looking for that ultimate multipurpose aloe vera gel then gift them Krishna's Herbal & Ayurveda. Also, check out their oeuvre for some more amazing products.

Green glories

Kolkata-based label Wandering Roots has curated cute Diwali hampers featuring indoor plants in choice of planters, ceramic diya, organic honey, candles, chocolates and more.

Starts from Rs 850. Call +91 98312 42389.