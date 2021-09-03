No Grey Area's second drop celebrates athleisure with sustainable practices and urban design elements

In the current post-lockdown era, the mask designed and created by No Grey Area represents more than mere social distancing and safety, we find. As part of their second drop, Listen to the Lies, this pandemic-born accessory stands for sustainability and conscious living. “This material is from Italy and is upcycled from ocean waste — and it’s about making a statement towards conscious and sustainable living. It can be reused and worn 365 times! Using long-lasting materials means lesser waste,” explains Arnav Malhotra, who is the creative brain behind the brand’s design ethos and who further explains how his collection is a satire on the digital footprint and how our identity is deeply impacted by our virtual inventions.

Arnav Malhotra



One might say that Arnav is predictably in the fashion industry as his parents, Atul and Tina Malhotra are the owners of Evoluzione in Chennai — a space synonymous with avante garde fashion and sought-after design labels. And though he always felt there was a dearth of options for men’s wear, Arnav was truly inspired only when he went to New York for a stint in a textile company; where he realised that fashion could also celebrate a subculture of activism and causes.



The concepts expressed in the athleisure line here are indeed layered with the revolution of post-pandemic work fashion and need of sustainable practices. Ironically or deliberately, the collection from No Grey Area is not confined to blacks and whites. Expect a palette that surprises with pops of monochrome reds and blacks along with mint and greys. The motifs are innately Indian-themed but with graphic rendering that has a global vibe, with repetitive images reflecting the multiple digitally generated selves that we create virtually.



While their debut collection was all about defying the ostentatious wedding culture in the men’s fashion world — the latest drop is about sartorial expression that straddles workspace, home and social evenings. The second drop introduces sweatshirts, hoodies, oversized tees, jogger shorts, joggers and accessories. “We often seamlessly move from workspace to socialising. Our collection expresses that trend with comfortable silhouettes and design concepts that offer creative silhouettes and consciously sourced material.” Arnav walks the talk and admits that his favourite is the jogger shorts, and the 27-year-old shares, “I wear it everywhere.”

Accessories from INR 2,000 onwards. Garments from INR 5,900 onwards.

Masks at INR 1,999. Available at Evoluzione.