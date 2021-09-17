Cruelty-free label Mix Mitti's latest collection of bags in cork are simply sassy

A NIFT graduate and a wildlife and travel photographer by passion, Shivangi Bajpai has always aimed at capturing wildlife compositions and artfully embedding the same in the accessories she designs for her label Mix Mitti. This time too, the PETA-approved, vegan label has brought out a unique collection of bags called Monsoon Music, made from fully biodegradable cork. We talk to the young designer about the same. Excerpts:

Tell us about your latest collection Monsoon Music.

It is an exclusive collection created to bring forward meaningful fashion and is inspired by the importance of rainfall in the life of sea and sky creatures. Monsoon plays a significant role in the ecological cycle and the motifs and colours of the collection are specifically picked to highlight the importance of monsoon on the life of the sea and sky. The collection, intricately hand-embroidered by skilled artisans, is crafted from high-quality cork material. Cork is harvested without harming the tree and compared to leather, its production is far less detrimental to our planet. The collection has a wide variety of handbags for eco-conscious fashionistas.

This is the first time you have used cork as the base material?

Yes. Cork doesn’t produce waste when being extracted or processed, nor does it contribute to air or water pollution. Also, cork harvesting can help fight global warming. It’s light, water-resistant and durable, making it the perfect material for our collection.

What styles in bags are trending?

Fashionable cabin bags to pair with the airport looks are in real trend as everyone now is stepping out to travel after such a long duration of lockdowns. The other styles include sling/handbags that can be paired with a variety of outfits ranging from Indian, indo-western to western outfits. Hand embroidered bags with earthy touch are the fad of the season.

What are the upcoming collections you are working on?

We are working on an upcoming collection wherein we are focusing on bringing out ‘Did You Know?’ facts about endangered species through creative artworks which will then be the prints for our range of products. This way we will try to raise awareness through a unique way — carrying an accessory that in itself is a piece of information and highlighting our vision of meaningful fashion.

The upcoming collection will be animal and environment-friendly, as well. Rs 4,875 onwards. mixmitti.com

