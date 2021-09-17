Eco-conscious label Spriha is all about sustainable saris that reduce the carbon footprint

Thirty-year-old Shrutanwita Chakraborty had a keen sense of fashion from a very young age. “But just like any middle-class family, my parents too were a bit apprehensive of the prospects of this profession,” she says. Hence, after dabbling in media for a few years and saving enough to fund her dreams, Shrutanwita decided to embark upon her fashion journey by starting her own sustainable label Spriha, last month.

“The idea behind starting Spriha is to bring ethnic, sustainable and inclusive fashion within the reach of the general population irrespective of their gender, age or skin colour. Reusing the same attire in different ways and reducing fashion waste is the need of the hour and hence our collection is limited and most of the saris are made to order,” explains the young self-taught designer, who plans to launch the brand’s retail website soon.

For this Puja, Shrutanwita has designed saris keeping the new normal life in mind. “These saris are not just for the festive days. Though we have chosen white as the colour of the season, there are other bright colours too and we have a variety in cotton, linen, tissue, silk and other such natural fabrics,” she adds.

The emerging designer feels that festivities don’t call for a buying splurge and one shouldn’t buy what one doesn’t need. “It not only just crowds your wardrobe, but it also affects the environment badly,” she stresses. Besides this festive line, Shrutanwita is busy working on a new line of Bengal handlooms.

“The love I have received within a month of starting our label is unimaginable. This support from our patrons has pushed me to try and design new things. My upcoming collection will have a quirky feminine look and will be based on natural fabrics. Kolkata is a hub of sari lovers and I wish to offer them a new genre of saris. Also, I will not restrict Spriha to saris alone,” she affirms.

