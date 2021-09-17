 Saaksha & Kinni has come up with a stunning range of chic prints in their latest edit, Pixel

If you love luxe-boho bold prints with a hint of metal and stone embroidery on Indian fabrics, your quest stops at Saaksha & Kinni. The four-year-old brand that aims at melding Indian heritage with global silhouettes is back this season with their latest edit, Pixel.

“We have always been fascinated by the intricacy held by prints. There is so much more to them than their mere shape and colour. There are multiple layers of shades and textures on these that truly capture their essence and add depth to the design. So, this season, we wanted to create dramatic and intricate pieces that reflected the celebration of pixelation within our prints,” says Saaksha Bhat, cofounder of the label, while talking about the collection.

The collection includes layers of shading, pixelation and tones of the same colour that add depth to the outfits. Their ikat motifs, stripes, scratch and shaded prints are all pixelated, enlarged and shaded, thereby creating rich, bold and exciting shapes and textures. The ritzy range offers urbane silhouettes that include draped sari dresses, layered dresses, and co-ord sets. The pops of colours used are bright and enigmatic and there’s a balanced interplay of various shades of pinks, purples, greens and blues.

“These are colours that inspire you to travel once again, to host guests, and to simply lounge in whilst feeling good. This collection is not only an ode to emerging out of the pandemic but also homage to living our best life, albeit in a cool and comfortable way,” explains Saaksha.

The pandemic has definitely changed the way we used to dress with more stress being laid on comfort dressing and this edit perfectly suits those women who want to make a bold sartorial statement without compromising on comfort.

“Many notable changes have taken place in the post-pandemic world and designers going season-less is surely one of them. Now, it’s important to design clothes that are timeless and can easily be integrated into one’s own wardrobe. People are also much more aware of who is making their clothes and the ethical practices being followed,” adds Saaksha, adding that they have, “used cotton silks, chiffons and soft twill satins for this edit.”

This trend may well continue during the winter months as well, which will see splashes of pop colours to cast away the gloom. “As always, layering will be a big trend this winter with coats worn over bustiers, and jackets over saris dominating the scene. Also, bright colours will be big after a year of comfort dressing in muted and softer shades,” Saaksha concludes.

