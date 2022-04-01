Supermodel Damayanti Giri flaunts four looks from Suman Nathwani’s newly unveiled beachwear edit

A refreshing dive into the pool definitely tops the list of all things that people missed doing terribly while the pandemic raged on. Naturally, with outdoor activities and engagements almost getting back to normal, most of us can't wait to make a splash in the pool or soak our feet in the cool waves this summer. Hence, we too are back with our swimwear special shoot to help you flaunt your beach-ready body in the most stylish way possible. In this feature, we have shot four exclusive resort and swimwear looks from Suman Nathwani's latest resort and swimwear collection with supermodel Damayanti Giri.

But first, here's a lowdown from the young creative director of the label, Khyati Nathwani Choraria, on what works this year when it comes to swimwear.

A pretty pink floral bikini paired with a flowy and vibrant printed kaftan

Will beach and swimwear fashion see a definitive change this year?

There is a sudden change in consumer behaviour post-Covid. Both men and women have become more confident and experimental about fashion and bikinis and monokinis are picking up in demand more than ever. It is also becoming more size-inclusive. Men too are experimenting and wearing more prints and bold colours which were initially considered very feminine. Currently, it’s not just about the swimwear, it’s also about the fashion accessories that have to be paired with it since people are more conscious of beachwear.

Tell us about your swimwear collection?

We have made the collection size inclusive that will be flattering to a curvy shape. Being a curvy woman myself, I feel there aren’t many options available to flatter our body shape. Hence we have come up with bespoke swimming costumes. Also, the edit is all about maximalism with a minimalist approach -- we have tried to keep things simple with more approachable silhouettes for Indian women and bold colours and cuts.

A beautiful bikini with psychedelic prints paired with silver and pearl earrings and an oversized handwoven purple straw hat

What was the inspiration behind the collection?

Blending maximalism with minimalism. Today's generation is fashionable but likes to keep things practical and simple. They are bold and experimental but they understand fashion needs. Since beach locations are getting more popular by the day, my edit's mood board revolved around a sunny day on a beach with chilled margaritas or sangrias, over-sized hats, a high waisted bikini, a trendy beach bag to go with it and a scarf for the sand to sit on it. I’ve always been an avid traveller and beach towns have always been my favourite. I guess most would be able to feel the vibe I am trying to set for the collection.

A fancy mesh, tropical printed blue bikini glammed up with golden accessories and uncut stone rings

How to choose the perfect swimwear for one's body type?

If you are heavy on the top and tiny on the bottoms go for deep cut bikinis on the bottom with wired bikini tops or bra-style bikini tops. If you are heavy on the bottom but petite on the top then look for full coverage bikini bottoms or monokinis that will accentuate your body.

And most importantly if you’re curvy, look for high-waisted bikinis with wired tops for good support. If you possess slender legs wear high cut swimwear but if you are conscious about your thighs wear a skirt-style bikini.

Faux pas one should avoid while choosing swimwear?

Ensure your bikini tops are well lined. The idea of a swimsuit is to keep it simple. Use hats, beach bags, scarf ties, shades to pull off a perfect beach look. You could accessories it with shell hoops and anklets. But when it comes to a pool, keep it simple yet trendy with a swish bathing gown to go with your swimsuit and just a beach bag to store your valuables.

A neon green psychedelic printed bikini with a mesh sarong and colourful glass bangles

Your upcoming collection?

It is a work in progress and we are still finalising the colour palette and silhouettes since the set-up for the collection is mostly towards the second half of the year.

Price on request. At 5, Sardar Shankar Road, Lake Market and sumannathwani.com

CREDITS:

Model: Damayanti Giri / Pictures: Siladitya Dutta, assisted by Bipradip Chakraborty / Makeup and hair: Abhijit Paul, assisted by Sananda Mondal Laha / Styling: Neel Saha / Clothes: Suman Nathwani / Accessories: Adro's / Location: JW Marriott Kolkata

