Actor Sohini Sarkar flaunts four looks from Anushree Malhotra's SS'22 edit Jiboner Adyakhar Kolkata

Free, flowy, anti-fit and all things print in bold colours and organic fabric will still continue to be the overall trend when it comes to summer wear, especially in a city as hot and humid as Kolkata. Keeping in line with the crucial elements of daily wear, homegrown ethical designer Anushree Malhotra has come up with a breathable yet stylish range of ethnic summer wear that's sure to make you stand out in the crowd for its unique silhouettes. Known for incorporating a bit of quirk in her silhouettes that flaunt handwoven embroideries, Anushree's SS'22 edit named Jiboner Adyakhar Kolkata is an ode to the city and its lost vibes.

"I think Kolkata is a city that has so much nostalgia and culture to it besides a rich history of heritage weaves that makes it stand out from other cities in the world. I have tried to represent that ethos in khadi and Jamdani weaves in my collection," tells the designer. And that is precisely the reason why Anushree chose to shoot in the unusual nooks and corners of the city with some vintage elements thrown in for the four exclusive looks from her collection with talented and beautiful actor Sohini Sarkar.

We speak to the designer about her latest range.

A long halter jamdani dress with gamchha insertions

Tell us about the collection?

My summer collection this year is a bit different as I have incorporated layers and more of white. Jamdani weave is the key feature in this edit and the city itself is my muse this time. Weaves include motifs like vintage cars, birds, gramophone, Kolkata yellow taxis and sewing machines. The fabrics are all handwoven khadi material that is absolutely summer-friendly and apt for Kolkata's weather.

The collection is aimed at provoking a very nostalgic feel and an instant connect with the city and hence I have kept the colours restricted to white, black and red and used loads of crochet lace too.

Your advice on summer fashion?

Summer wear for all body types should be simple and comfortable with a unique style quotient. The looks can be accessorised by handmade jewellery that are attractive and expressive.

What are your upcoming collections?

My upcoming collection includes more of jamdani weaves and unusual cuts besides a range of quirky drape dresses. Also, I will be coming up with interesting lowers that can be teamed with trendy crop tops.

I am incorporating a lot of sustainable elements in all my collection including handwoven fabric and eco print. All the colours used in my creations are from natural sources and my main objective as a designer is to support a greater number of weavers. Recycling old fabrics is key to my designs including reusing old embroideries and borders.

A jamdani sari with a lace blouse displaying a jamdani woven bird on the back

On the top of her game

Actor Sohini Sarkar speaks about her work and summer style

Playing Laili in Mandaar is definitely one of your most challenging roles. Share the experience.

Any role that goes beyond the conventional parameters is always challenging for an actor and playing Lady Macbeth is one such role. I had seen Lady Macbeth being staged by a few theatre groups besides a few screen adaptations and it's a very tempting character for any actress to enact. In the case of Mandaar, the script was good enough to help me visualise Laili and the perfect makeup, costume, and location besides some terrific co-actors helped me bring out the nuances better. Also getting the accent of the Midnapore dialect right was a tough job. While shooting we never expected it to resonate with all but I was quite taken aback to get such positive responses from unexpected corners. Also, my first film Phoring was very challenging for me since it had so many layers. Being new, I found it overwhelming to express myself correctly and went with my instincts completely.

A jamdani weave double-layered dress with embroidered sleeves and lace details

Your summer fashion choices?

I mostly prefer casually chic comfortable clothes like a nice pair of jeans and a t-shirt or palazzos. I also love layered clothing and skirts. For occasions, I like saris and salwar kurtis. Watches are my favourite accessory and I have them in various designs, Currently, I am also obsessing on chokers. I like junk or silver jewellery and love to flaunt a maangtika if I plan to go glam. My favourite colours include white, blue, black and olive. I am not much into designer labels though I love a few brands like Armani and Dolce Gabbana. I like Sabyasachi saris and blouses a lot too.

Your fitness regimen?

I love swimming and recently started yoga and gym but I find it very difficult to stick to a routine for long. Hence I try to do any form of exercise whenever I have time.

Beauty essentials always in your bag?

A studio fix, a light lip gloss, mascara, hand and foot creams.

Khadi dress with block-printed insertions and vintage car jamdani weave

Summer skin and hair care?

I love taking facial steam for cleaning up pores and like using night creams and sunscreen. I have problematic hair, especially during the winter, so, I tale some extra care of my mane to prevent damage and apply a lot of homemade hair masks.

