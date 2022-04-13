Designer Nikita Mhaisalkar's SS'22 collection Canvas celebrates the innate organic artist within us

When Nikita Mhaisalkar founded her label in 2005, she wanted to play with unique prints and modern shapes in her creations. That still remains at the core of her design philosophy, 17 years down the line and her SS'22 collection Canvas celebrates the innate organic artist we all have within us. Liquid drips of paints, abstract strokes of expression inspired this artistic line celebrating the artist's expression on canvas. Bold stripes, dripping Aztecs, and signature abstract embroidery art complement this bold and luxurious collection of glam resort ensembles. Projected forms, defined geometry, and lineal accents make for a pronounced season-fluid collection.

Designer Nikita Mhaisalkar's SS edit Canvas You can expect outerwear staples like coordinated sets, coats and trenches in custom-made prints that create abstract and amorphous shapes. These are balanced by sharply tailored separates in premium fabrics such as rich hemp silks and sheer organzas. Statement travel-wear to opulent evening pieces offer ample sartorial choices for a non-tropical holiday. The predominant palette of lilacs, magenta, aubergine and coffee is contrasted by sharp embroidery techniques with the trompe l'oeil prints adding texture to the range. This high- prêt range with a dramatic flair has a luxe psychedelic vibe and we speak to Mhaisalkar to know more.

Tell us how has the journey been as a designer and how you have evolved your design aesthetics, especially in these past two years?

The journey started as soon as I was out of business school. I was sure about starting my own label and earned an MBA degree to run it properly.

The brand has evolved tremendously in the last two years! We have now become a zero-waste brand and we try and upcycle and recycle almost everything that was previously a waste for us.

Tell us about the philosophy behind the Canvas edit?



The world was painting its own canvas in 2020-21. Everybody was trying to find their own reason for existence and the struggle was immensely hard. Canvas was conceived when I was personally going through a rough patch physically due to COVID illness. I took up to my canvas painting during the isolation and recovery phase and found soul and hope in the vibrant colours, that inspired this collection.



Tell us what will summer fashion be like this year?



We are working on season fluid collections now and the other collection that we showcased at the LFWxFDCI is all very futuristic, very modern, bold and sharp! Glamourous shapes remain the vibe and there is a lot of shine and matte shine play in the collection. The wearer of this line screams, "I am back to Life". Summer essentials remain a summer trench jacket, a sharp corset belt, co-ord set, kaftans.

How much do you think casual dressing has evolved in all these years?



A lot. The young generation has erased their concept of casual dressing, which I love personally. Even if the brief is to dress casually - a bold accessory, a bold bag, and shoe, a smart layer changes the entire vibe which I am personally a fan of! OTT dressing is always what the brand has loved, of course, with a hint of smartness and sharpness.

Price on request. Available on nikitamhaisalkar.com