Fossil’s Shining Stars collection features timepieces powered by moon's movements

Tickling the astronomical nerve of watch lovers, Fossil’s Shining Stars collection features timepieces that are powered by the moon’s movements.

For her, there’s Jacqueline Day/Night, a whimsical three-hand watch featuring a dial embellished with ornate mother-of-pearl clouds with a starry sky graphic. As the day goes on, a moon or sun gradually appears on the dial, allowing you to follow their movement throughout the day. Additional clear glitz crystals on the top ring and polished five-link bracelet really make the watch sparkle, much like stars in the night sky.

For him, there’s the Neutra Moonphase, a collection built on the principles of balance and proportion. Powered by innovative engineering, the watch’s Moonphase movement keeps track of the lunar cycle and features a minimal design that offers enhanced functionality.

The sunray dial is encased in stainless steel, and features day and night dials with genuine Japanese moonphase movement. Available in five variants in both leather strap as well as stainless steel bracelet.