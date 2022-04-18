Designer Rhythm Aggarwal's summer Western casual edit celebrates plus size women

It was the lack of size-inclusive stylish options in clothes, that goaded designer Rhythm Aggarwal to start her affordable label XOXO Cherry. "Everybody has a right to feel sexy irrespective of size, shape or height. With each collection, I work towards making our designs size-inclusive without compromising on aesthetics. I also make form-fitting clothes for bigger sizes since I realise the struggles of plus sizes being one of them," tells Rhythm, whose latest collection is a breezy summer edit of colourful casuals.

We speak with the designer about the same and more.

Rhythm Aggarwal's summer edit

Tell us about your summer collection in detail?



In our latest collection, you’ll see a lot of flirty silhouettes and pop of colours, bright hues to make you shine this summer. We are working on a lot of flared dresses with soft and flowy materials, soothing fabrics and a lot of fun techniques.



Tell us what are the wardrobe essentials for plus size women?

Always have a black party dress in your wardrobe as it never goes out of trend and can transform you into a diva within seconds. An A-line skirt gives you comfort all day long, and a perfect white tee is a wardrobe workhorse that can be paired simply with linen pants.

What are the kinds of Western silhouettes that plus size women should try this summer?



Floral print dresses With slits are one of my all-time favourites. Anything with off-shoulders, wrap-tops, slit skirts will look beautiful on plus size women. I love the freedom maxi dresses give you, and you can always highlight your waist and define your curves with fun belts.

What are your upcoming collections?

This summer season is linked with a splash of colours, joy and positivity and our collection includes floral maxi-length gowns, Schiffli dresses, crop-tops, and short dresses in summery shades that are sure to brighten up any casual day.