Karigiri's newly unveiled summer festive edit Cheap Thrills pays great attention to detail

Designers Sulakshna and Arpita, who started luxury women's couture label Karigiri some eight years back, still stick true to their brand's name by specialising in hand-worked embroideries that are stitched from scratch by karigars. Specialising in trousseau, their latest summer festive edit Cheap Thrills which just got unveiled at Dubai Fashion Week is a work of art that sets the tone for celebrations in a post-pandemic world.

True to their signature style, each piece has been constructed with finesse, paying great attention to detailed and intricate embroidery. From chic co-ords, regal lehengas, light flowy jackets, and dhoti styles to dainty capes, the silhouettes make the collection very comprehensive.

We talk to the designer duo about the same.

Karigiri's summer festive edit Cheap Thrills

Tell us about Cheap Thrills?

This collection is inspired by the new-age bride, who is full of life. The edit displays the energy, happiness and vibrancy that a bride looks for in her wedding functions and her life ahead. Inspired by the boho tribe, it is full of bright neon colours, tribal hand paintings, mirrors for the perfect bling and silhouettes which scream 'playful'.

Karigiri's summer festive edit Cheap Thrills

Tell us what will summer fashion be like this year?

We believe this summer the vibe will be pastel prints. You would see a lot of outfits in pastel hues but with bold colourful prints, the silhouettes will play a major role to keep the vibe notorious and playful, we believe it would comprise 4 Ps -- prints, playful, pleasant, and pastels.

When it comes to trendy ethnic wear, this summer will be all about pop colours, bright shades and electric hues. Flowy silhouettes like kaftans and hand painting will be trending too.

Karigiri's summer festive edit Cheap Thrills

What are the summer wedding wardrobe essentials?

It must have a beautiful handpainted suit, a floral drape sari, an elegant bright coloured chanderi straight suit and a pastel-coloured lucknowi lehenga.

How much do you think fusion or ethnic dressing has evolved in all these years?

Now, people want to opt for contemporary wear only and want to mix and match their old pieces as well. They want experimental clothing in traditional wear too.

Karigiri's summer festive edit Cheap Thrills

How do you balance each other's design aesthetics and work as a team?

As designers, the journey has always been full of fun and frolics but as businesswomen, it has been a roller coaster ride. We have had our fair share of rewards and challenges, but our chemistry as sisters has always helped us to overcome the challenges.

What are the upcoming collections that you are working on?

We are working on our festive edit for Rakhi, Karwa Chauth and Diwali. It will have colours that have never come on the ramp before.

Price on request. Instagram: @karigiristudio