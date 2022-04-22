Rimzim Dadu's latest edit, Sea of Million Stories, is a work of art with clean lines and rich hues

Feted for avant-garde, daring and edgy couture that pushes traditional boundaries with experimental fabrics, textures, silhouettes and materials, the Rimzim Dadu label has come a long way since its inception 14 years back.

Her new collection Sea of Million Stories, that got recently unveiled at the FDCIxLFW is a work of art where clean lines meld with new-age craftsmanship. Using her signature cord technique in re-engineered material, she has created unique cocktail dressing options that have fluid yet structured forms. The edit takes inspiration from natural elements like ripples and waves in the sea, the texture of a river bed, the tropics, and the ever-changing skies.

"We have used clean cuts, sharp silhouettes and molten metallics. On the design front, surface texturing and reengineering are what has driven this collection too. With hints of metallic blues and emeralds combined with sparkly silvers and pristine whites, the range has rich hues and modern sculpted forms," tells Rimzim.

We speak with her to get more details.

Rimzim Dadu's latest edit Sea Of Million Stories

How enriching and fulfilling has this 14-years designing journey been?

I started my label right after graduating at the age of 21. The essence of the brand right from the very beginning has been about exploring new materials and experimenting with textiles and textures. But, of course, the aesthetic has evolved over the last decade. It’s become more refined and I’ve been able to reach a space where the clothes are experimental and new-age yet commercially viable and user-friendly.

Do you feel there is an increasing synthesis between fashion experiments and practicality?

I think the confluence between ramp pieces and wearability has deepened in the past few years with more people searching for unique options. Right from the start, I have ensured that every piece we display on the ramp is comfortable and wearable. Who would have thought that steel can be wearable, but today our steel saris are being worn across the world and across age groups? My team often describes my studio as a lab because we are constantly experimenting with new textures – breaking apart materials and putting them together to change their very nature and come up with comfortable wearable art pieces.

How have trends changed over the past few years?

I think the market has evolved drastically. Most of our brides and grooms come to us because they want to make a statement and stand out in the crowd on their special day. Today’s generation is not okay with something basic in the name of pret. When they spend money to buy designer wear, they want something that is wearable art.

How can one incorporate edgy clothes into daily wear?

Choose what you are comfortable in. You can go super simple and just wear a pair of jeans but top it up with one of our signature metal bombers or a top.

What inspires you as a designer?

I just like playing with different materials. I am not a cut and sew designer and I do not like just picking a fabric and making clothes out of it. We create our own textiles and surfaces.

