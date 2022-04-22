Tribal Touch: Make a statement with Paksha’s Loka collection this Summer

Kolkata based contemporary jewellery brand Paksha has come up with a range of oxidised silver jewellery to up your Boho game. Shaped out of earthy elements, the collection is embellished in a classic setting with a subtle modern- tribal touch to it. The pieces are carved out of oxidized gold-plated silver and adorned by geometric motifs encrusted with blue enamel stones. If you wish to go the easy-breezy Boho way this summer, we suggest you pair it up with the chunky pieces from their Loka collection to stand out in the crowd.





“Paksha came into being when we saw a gap in the Indian silver jewellery market. There is a huge market base for silver jewellery in India but there aren’t many brands that do justice to this versatile metal. At Paksha, we wanted to carve finely crafted silver pieces that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with gold. Our collection Loka is an attempt to bring together our traditional roots with modern everyday requirements,” shares owner Sunaina Ramisetty.





1. Your latest collection Loka, as the name suggests, traces cultural roots of our country. Can you share what ethnic motifs and concepts have given shape to this collection?



Loka is big on traditional tribal motifs ubiquitous across the country. A closer inspection will reveal details like peacocks, flowers, filigree and mill grains that enhance our ethnic roots. The collection has a range of products starting from tiny trinkets which can be worn regularly and goes up to chunky statement pieces that can be styled for a dressy occasion.





2. What are some of the unique pieces we can find in the Loka collection?



The Loka collection has a vast range of chokers, long necklaces, haslis, jhumkas, chandbalis, statement kadas, bangles, and nosepins. We have also kept in mind daily needs of working women and hence curated studs and finger-rings that can be paired with western wear too.





3. How has Paksha flourished in a market dominated by Gold?



Gold is expensive in India and it isn’t always meant for day-to-day wear. We associate the shiny metal with bank lockers and special occasions. As gold rates are going up exponentially, silver still is somewhat light on the pocket. Since we adhere to our principles of catering customers with top-notch silver pieces which look as fine as handcrafted gold jewellery, our customer-base has anchored well in a market dominated by gold.





4. What other collections do you have on your mind?



We are currently working on multiple collections, one of which is inspired by baroque architecture.



Price range- Rs. 699 onwards; Up till Rs. 26,999

Website: paksha.com