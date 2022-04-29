Ira Paul's summer collection, Throne of Beauty, takes a leaf out of Khalil Gibran's poem

A recent graduate from NIFT Bangalore, designer Ira Paul, who helms her label Ira Paul Studio, has had a knack for painting since she was a little girl and her love for harmony in colours has become her design signature, now.

A staunch believer in the power of sartorial expression, Ira’s just launched the SS’22 collection, Throne Of Beauty, is inspired by an ardent desire to escape the mundane and step into the otherworldly. “‘Before the throne of beauty by Khalil Gibran is a poem that perfectly depicts the power of beauty, where it states, ‘Beauty is that which attracts your soul, and that which loves to give and not to receive'. I wanted to tell a trans-seasonal story through the flowy sheer summer dresses, fringes and cut-outs, metallic retro touches and effortlessly glamorous corsets and skirts,” states Ira.

For Ira, fashion is freedom and the most powerful, honest and interactive medium of expression. “I feel that designers have a responsibility to create a narrative that adds something positive and inspiring to encourage acceptance of individual uniqueness. I have always been bad at following rules and doing things inside a box. I take that same rush with me while I am creating my collections. To see women staring at their reflections in the mirror wearing a dress inspired by an empress that lived over a thousand years ago is to me the power of fashion. It is timeless and transcendental,” says the spunky designer, who wishes to adorn Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Shanaya Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in her creations.

Ira feels there has been a huge shift in recent years towards silhouette exploration, layering and western wear in general. “When it comes to trends in casual wear I see a multitude of trends that are homegrown as well as adapted from international runways. The rise in popularity of celebrity airport looks and streetwear has led to a beautiful evolution of casual wear in India ranging from oversized streetwear to transitional Indo-Western styles,” reflects Ira.

The summer cocktail dress code?

High slits for skirts and cocktail dresses paired with playful cutouts in metallic or sequined fabrics will rule besides bodycon and sheath silhouettes. Retro-inspired slinky sets of high-rise pants and bralettes, fringed dresses, leather corsets and holographic skirts are also the season's picks. For those looking for more relaxed silhouettes and some lightweight embroidery to actually enjoy summer functions, I have embroidered summer dresses with pockets that are light as air, adorned with elegant and eye-catching tulle applique with playful string details in shaded tulle.

Summer wardrobe essentials for women?

High-rise pants, cropped hoodies, crew tees and knit dresses are a must for a casual wear wardrobe. Pair them with anything, from a dress to an oversized shirt or a high-rise mini skirt. The night wardrobe is seeing a lot of leather corsets, long black dresses with slits, short sheath dresses in bold colours and captivating fringe skirts. Lime, purple and metallic gold and classic black are the colours to stock in your wardrobe this summer.

