Museum shop The Zs' Precinct's summer edit is breezy and comfortable

Homegrown museum shop The Zs' Precinct is celebrating summer with a cool collection of cotton saris, stoles, dupattas and tops besides a range of colourful shirts for men and linen for the home.

Check out the collection that's mostly in organic kala cotton Bhujodi from Gujarat, Jamdani weaves from Benaras, Kota from Rajasthan, Kalamkari, Ikat Telia and Narayanpet from Telangana along with unusual khadi, muslin and Jamdani from Bengal.

Price: 1850 onwards Store location: 18/76A Dover Lane