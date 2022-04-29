Six new reasons why you need some shopping therapy, now!

Engulfed and how!

Express yourself with the ‘new scents of life’ fragrance collection from The Body Shop — a playful and sophisticated range co-created with middle-eastern women and influencers. Expanding on their existing fragrance expertise, the brand, through this collection, pays homage to the time-honoured tradition of mixing scents, supporting female empowerment, self-expression and progress for a new generation. INR 1,445 onwards. thebodyshop.in

Nippon love

As part of their SS ’22 collection, ASICS SportStyle has just launched Japan S — a collection originally worn by basketball players in the 1980s, with the collection reimagining those iconic court details with a modern lens. Updated with a lightweight design that features a modified cup sole, this shoe is said to be complemented with premium comfort and improved cushioning, also mimicking the aesthetic of a retro basketball sneaker. INR 5,999. asics.com

Summer blooms

Mumbai-based Anavila’s latest summer collection, Kaas, is now in stores and the collection of summer staples is inspired by the seasonal blooms in Maharashtra’s Kas Plateau. Expect hand-woven linen saris with metallic zaris and ombre kaftans. “I wanted to represent the plush texture of some of these flowers like the orchid. That heavenly soft touch that feels satiny on the outside and silky on the inside. My focus is coming back closer to home and seeing the beauty in India, Kaas is another step in that direction to help people discover the hidden wonders of India,” explains designer Anavila Misra. INR 19,500 onwards. anavila.com

Flower power

The new collection from Chumbak, Lush Lanes, has just hit shelves and takes design inspirations from the spring wildflower bed also known as kyari. Look forward to furniture, tableware and planters in oranges, greens, pinks and tints of blue — that’s sure to create a summery statement in your home, on the dinner table or even in your kitchen cabinets. INR 695 onwards. chumbak.com

Bling it on!

Charles & Keith has just launched their summer collection in the city and the seasonal edit is bursting with colour. From strappy sandals and clogs and heels to shoulder bags and graphic top-handle bags — the collection is perfect for work wear, resort wear and for those evenings where the summer just melts into your evening soirée. INR 3,000 onwards. charleskeith.com

Detox refresh

Anju Modi’s SS ’22 collection, Herb Garden, is now in stores! The edit is a non-toxic line of healing garments taking inspiration from the ancient Ayurvedic tradition of detoxifying. Worked with a muted palette, favouring shades of basil, thyme, lavender, mint, vanilla, rosemary and oregano, the embellishments and detailing in the collection are also inspired by nature. INR 9,000 onwards. anjumodi.com

