Abhinav Mishra's new edit, Ishq Mein Dilli, captures the iconic Delhi monuments in its designs

A chapter out of his anthology Safarnama, designer Abhinav Mishra's latest collection Ishq Mein Dilli, is a walk down memory lane with every piece capturing Delhi’s iconic monuments.

Having grown up in Lucknow, Abhinav's first encounter with the capital city was at the age of 17, and Delhi presented the possibility of a new world to the couturier. "Delhi’s charms are unpredictable. She is a shapeshifter, vacillating between chaotic streets and royal delicacies, hanging electric wires and intricate jharokas from a bygone era – Delhi’s charm is as irresistible as it is unpredictable," says Abhinav.

Abhinav Mishra



Mishra’s Ishq Mein Dilli draws design elements from Delhi’s favourite architectural landmarks. "Humayun’s tomb with its octagonal structure and the square within find form the same way as our classic sheesha embroidery (mirror work) hat the brand is synonymous for," adds Mishra.

Purana Qila’s serene waterbody is reflected in the choice of tranquil palette that Mishra has opted for. The intricate patterns on Jamali Kamali get etched as traditional Nakshi embroidery, the twisted stitch Marodi, and Gota work embroidery.

The silhouettes include floor-sweeping panelled lehengas, intricate blouses, knee-length kurtas, floor gazing shararas, and tulle odhanis besides menswear kurtas.