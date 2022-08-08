This Rakhi, gift fragrances from olfactory hub of Kannauj with Boond’s festive perfume collection 

Boond, a line of pure organic fragrances made in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, has launched its limited edition Rakhi gift box ahead of the festival. Titled Dori, the gift hamper includes a bottle of handcrafted fragrance that is customized as per choice, a blue pottery Rakhi, a special poem and customizable handwritten note for a personal touch. The hamper is packed in beautiful plastic-free packaging of handmade paper made out of recycled cotton scraps to thrive on sustainability standards.

Previously, the brand’s perfurmes have been part of the much talked about wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal where they were given as gift hampers to the guests. The perfumery line was started in the lockdown of 2020 to take ahead the legacy of the ancient craft of perfumery that has registered Kannauj in the books of history since olden times. However, since the art of perfumery was dying in Kannauj, siblings Krati and Varun took the baton to revive it by embarking on this inspiring journey of starting Boond.

Talking about the inception of Boond, Krati shares with us, “Boond is a line of pure organic fragrances made in Kannauj, India. We bring perfumes that are handcrafted in Kannauj using a deg-bhapka technique that’s unchanged since 1,000 AD. Growing up, we saw Kannauj’s organic perfume industry to struggle to compete with synthetically created perfumes. Moreover, it was heartbreaking to realize that the pandemic could be the final blow to the town and its traditional craft. So we started the venture to revive the art of perfume making.”

The perfume line aims to support artisans and take Indian perfume to the world. Some of its previous fragrances include Maati (Petrichor or the smell of the first rain on dry earth), Motiya (Jasmine), Gulabi (Kannauj Rose), and Khusa (Vetiver Grass) where each box is customizable with a handwritten note.

INR 1099 upwards, available online.