Delhi-based label Torani's handcrafted Rakhis seal the bond of love ahead of festivities

India is a treasure trove of fables, epics and mythological stories. Time and again they are brought back to our memory through the spirit of festivals and Rakhi is one such occasion. As the festival is around the corner, celebrations galore at Torani — a Delhi-based label that takes pride in sustaining history and culture — and has launched their vibrant Rakhi edit. It features exquisite rakhis having the label’s signature Dori work and pearls. They are hand-embroidered on serene tones of ecru and sindoor fabric and further embellished with mirrors, detailed thread jhallar and motia on the edges.

Telling us his inspiration behind the edit, the label’s founder Karan Torani, shares, “While the enthusiasm for festivals in India had subdued in the last few years owing to the global pandemic, today that experience has brought a newfound appreciation for people living with and apart from their families. So, it has become even more relevant today to celebrate these intimate bonds. Introducing a new range of rakhis for the festive season was a step in that direction.”

The label champions recycling, reusing and reducing waste with their latest collection. “The rakhis are made from the waste fabrics collected from our design studio. Also, we use complete azo-free dyes and have implied minimum usage of plastic in our packaging. All our fabric waste is utilised as upcycled handbags and pouches which results in zero waste creations,” he adds.

Torani, who is working on his first bridal line shares how festivals and occasions inspire him, “My keen interest in Hindu mythology has been no secret. Such was the influence of epic characters on me that it somehow blurred the lines between reality and fantasy. Festivals remind me of those characters, our culture and stories embedded in our DNA as a country. Revisiting such glorious traditions with a newer zing brings the possibilities of reinventing designs and evolving in thought. In a way, festivals enable designers and creators to reimagine culture in their own unique language.”

₹2,000 upwards. Available online and in-store