The best in shopping for bathing bars and men’s perfumes, this week!

Spicy notes

Phy launches a new range of perfumes aimed at men who take smelling good seriously. There’s Phy Black with notes of oud and leather; Phy Social with notes of mint and mandarin; and Phy Active with notes of musk and lily. These eaux de toilette are aimed as perfumes for all occasions — a meeting, a brunch with friends, an evening get-together, a black-tie event or a celebration. INR 750 onwards. thephylife.com

Citrus fresh

Refreshing, masculine and full of character, the new Cap Cedrat Eau de Toilette from L’Occitane en Provence blends citrus notes of cedrat with icy notes of mint and woody spices. With cedrat, mint and pink pepper as top notes; ginger and violet lead as middle notes; and cedar, musk and amber wood as base notes — the perfume works for all occasions and is already quite the favourite. INR 4,950. in.loccitane.com

Sweet nothings

Ultimate Amber is a brand new eau de parfum from Kelyn Naturals and accompanies their previous release Classic Blue. With basic notes including vanilla, patchouli, labdanum, styrax, benzoin, amber and tonka wood; the heart notes comprise sandalwood, vetiver and pepper. The top notes are cardamom, agarwood and rosewood; and the perfume works well for evenings out or the perfect spritz right after a shower. INR 549 onwards. kelynnaturals.com

Forest fragrance

These brand new eaux de parfum from Snitch add to their list of well-loved perfumes that were launched just a few months ago. There’s Wildfire with woody, earthy and citrus notes; while their other new offering, The Night, is warm, ethereal and divine with the amber wood being one of the base notes. The range also includes Freedom, Deepest Wish and Daydream, their earlier released bestsellers. INR 1,199 onwards. snitch.co.in

Mystic moments

Neesh releases two new perfumes for men. Inspired by the character of James Bond, Oriental Leather by Neesh seems to be a soapy leather fragrance at first, but slowly brings in spicy notes like oud and patchouli. There’s also Glazed Water, an all-weather, all-occasion extrait de parfum that has an aquatic, fruity, ambery, spicy and musky scent. INR 4,100. neeshperfumes.com

And then we have the soaps...

Exotically east

This handcrafted ayurvedic soap with oudh (agarwood) from Jivisa claims to be free from any synthetic colourants, fragrances, preservatives, detergents or any animal substances and also claims to be so gentle on your skin that you can even use it on a baby! A popular perfuming agent from the Middle East, oudh has always been present in India and the aromatic oil is also used for many religious purposes. INR 315. amala.earth

Famous five

Keeping the natural fragrance, colour and texture of its ingredients, this Nourishing Silk Soap Panchamrit contains 25 per cent of panchamritam — pure desi ghee, whole cream milk, fresh yoghurt, raw organic honey and cane sugar. The product promises to deeply cleanse and nourish the skin. INR 795. forestessentialsindia.com

Yellow health

This Turmeric & Myrrh Skin Brightening Soap with the essence of turmeric promises to lighten complexion, reduce pigmentation and protect the skin. The pure essential oils of neroli, myrrh and frankincense also promise to revive the skin and calm the senses. It also contains cold-pressed extra virgin coconut oil and natural beeswax. INR 750. kamaayurveda.com

Root cause

Sadhev’s Vetiver & Chocolate Bathing Bar is a fusion of botanical extracts that promises to nourish and moisturise tired and damaged skin. The active ingredients in the bathing bar also claim to fight signs of ageing, acne and blemishes, exfoliate the skin and is all-natural and is based on an ayurvedic recipe that has been contemporised for today. INR 595. sadhev.com

Herby & how!

Feel fresh and clean with this nourishing cleansing bar made without sulfates, parabens or dyes. The non-drying, dermatologist-tested formula of the Eucalyptus Spearmint Shea Butter Cleansing Bar from Bath & Body Works creates a rich, creamy lather. INR 799. bathandbodyworks.in

