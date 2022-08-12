Actor Chitrangada Satarupa channels monsoon looks from Richa Khemka's ritzy edit, Fantasie

A finance expert, Richa Khemkha used to find solace in designing bespoke sartorial creations and that's precisely what drove her to found her eponymous label in 2015. Breaking away from the conventional, shapes, silhouettes, textures and trends she loves to challenge herself by coming up with unique and versatile designs.

"Nothing compares to seeing my vision come to life through a garment. I draw inspiration from bows, botany, pastel colours, pearls, 3D textures, and classic monochromes -- black and white. My sense of fashion is a reflection of my varied experiences, Being self-taught, I continue to evolve the way I design and each of my handcrafted garments is unique in identity," tells Richa.

Her latest monsoon cocktail collection, Fantasie, in beautiful pastel shades is an embodiment of class and convenience. And Richa decided to unveil it in Indulge with none other than the frills-free actor, Chitrangada Satarupa, who was in Kolkata on a short break. A quick chat on her collection.

3D organza applique waves embroidered onto a fitted mid-length skirt and top

Tell us a little about the monsoon cocktail collection?

We used soft hues inspired by the sea and shells with lots of layers using soft fabrics like organza and modal satin to give the garments a touch of femininity and fluidity. Sequins and pearls have always dominated our styling and we have added a little drama to the garments using 3D appliqués, boning structures and layering drapes to make the outfits stand out at parties.

What's trending this monsoon when it comes to party and wedding looks?

Lavender colour, monochromatic classics, lightweight materials and a bit of sequin and shimmer are trending.

We used lightweight fabrics like organzas that don’t soak up the water and minimal embellishments like pearls sequins and crystals that don’t get spoilt in water.

A printed cross-wrapped top with printed shorts

What are the ways in which you have changed as a brand in these past two years?

For the past two years, we are striving to create lighter and more versatile garments that people can wear for small intimate gatherings besides our heavier occasion wear. We also focused on ideating two varied collections twice a year so that our clients have a good variety to pick from.

What are your upcoming collections?

We are working on a collection which draws its inspiration from the forests of Bandhavgarh in Madhya Pradesh. With earthy tones and a touch of bling, this collection is poised to be launched ahead of the festive season.

At 36/1A Garcha Road, 4th floor. Price starts at Rs 15,000.

Monsoon wardrobe essentials?

Waterproof shoes, sleek buns, darker-toned clothes, lighter makeup.

An organza panelled beige overthrow with a bustier and draped skirt

One of the most chilled-out actors, Chitrangada Satarupa's personal fashion style is a mix of girlie and boho chic look that channels a very laid back and comfortable vibe. Naturally, she was our muse for depicting four monsoon cocktail looks from designer Richa Khemka's monsoon edit Fantasie. These fun and easy silhouettes sat like a dream on Chitrangada and she rocked each and every look.

Here are the actor's choices when it comes to monsoon fashion:

What's your personal monsoon style?

I consciously avoid wearing anything below the knee during the monsoons because the clothes invariably get soiled or wet. I am mostly in my shorts, t-shirts, tank tops and crop tops in the rainy season. I love those oversized men's t-shirts for their quirky and unique prints. I also like wearing t-shirt dresses with big hoops and a dog chain on my neck. Even neat wrap dresses work well for me.

For more formal occasions, I opt for short dresses like a skater dress or an A-line dress or even short skirts with flowy loose tops and vice versa.

A lavender organza crushed wave sculpture draped sheer gown team with flared pants

What does this season mean to you?

Monsoon for me is a very romantic season, though towards the end, it becomes a little nagging and I so crave to look at the clear autumn sky and feel the Durga Puja vibe in the air. But monsoon has its own romantic moments and throughout my teenage and twenties, I had some memorable romantic phases during monsoons.

It's a beautiful and amazing season till you have to step out and to be honest, in Mumbai it rains like mad. Thankfully, this year I don't have to step out too many times apart from a few post-production work. So, I am simply having a lovely time and enjoying the weather at home tucked under my blanket

Are you a raincoat or an umbrella person?

I am a complete umbrella person and that too I hanker after a transparent one. It has to be a tall brolly and if in case I lose it I make it a point to buy a similar transparent one. I think my obsession with umbrellas started when I got the first in Darjiling when I was just a kid. I simply love brollies.

What's fashion for you?

It's your original aesthetic combined with comfort. If what you wear is not comfortable, it won't look good on you and hence won't stay fashionable. Your fashion sense will only be appealing to others if your aesthetics is in the right place and original.

What's keeping you busy nowadays?

I just got back from a very intensive and hectic but life-changing performance workshop in Auroville at the Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research. It was an intense 10 days of training beginning at 7 in the morning and continuing till well past 10 at night with very few breaks in between. I wanted to feel challenged and that purpose has been served. apart from that, dubbing is going on for a couple of my upcoming works including an indie film and another branded non-fiction project.

CREDITS: PICS: Atriendu Kar / Hair and makeup: Abhijit Paul, assisted by Sananda Mondal Laha / Styling: Poulami Gupta / Jewellery: Lashkara by Ritu Dhingra

Insta: @sharmighosal