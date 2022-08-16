Label Shweta Aggarwal's Meraki edit has varied silhouettes in an unusual colour palette

Label Shweta Agarwal, known for sophisticated and contemporary silhouettes, has come up with an exquisite collection inspired by art and retro heritage, called Meraki.

The bright edit comprises a variety of silhouettes that flaunt layered styles, co-ords, androgynous saris, cowl-draped dresses, and dresses with a variety of long and short capes in kaftan styles, and coat styles.

"We also have jumpsuits with drapes and short flouncy skirts with crop tops in unusual colour combinations," tells Shweta.

Shweta Aggarwal's Meraki edit

Meraki has this time added some more eccentric colour combinations to its unusual palette which are bound to make a statement. We loved jade green organza with sandstone and apple green applique and hot pink organza with indigo blue and smokey grey applique besides frosty green with multicolour polka dots texture, rose beige with smokey grey and rose beige with teal green.

"Mirroring the innate duality of what today's women want to be, Meraki is all about ensembles that make you feel comfortable, yet look stunning at the same time," adds the couturier.

Price on Request On shwetaaggarwal.in