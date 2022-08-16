Silver bijouterie label Paksha by Tarinika's Rasi edit has exquisite designs

Elegant silver bijouterie label Paksha by Tarinika has come up with an exquisite range of jewellery encrusted with the symbols of your zodiac sign.

Rasi by Paksha

Called Rasi, the beautiful collection of unique medallions makes for a perfect gifting option for any occasion. The edit has beautifully crafted jewellery pieces like necklaces, and earrings, as per the different zodiac signs.

The new collection also boasts contemporary and beautiful designs that are perfect for every occasion. The pieces are made of gold plated 925 silver, monzonites, kempu, gemstones and exquisite freshwater pearls.

Price starts from Rs 2,600 onwards. On paksha.com