 Shivan and Narresh's Numisma edit for bijouterie label Aulerth blends modern and classic designs

Couture-inspired jewellery design house Aulerth's exclusive jewellery edit Numisma in collaboration with Shivan and Narresh has everything that a contemporary holiday wardrobe requires.

Numisma, which in Latin indicates the practice of collecting coins. The designer duo’s inspiration for this collection goes back to their nostalgic childhood memory of how their mothers used to make jewellery with gold coins as pendants or necklaces.

"Historically, in India, there has always been a strong inclination toward collecting coins. And this romantic fascination was the starting point for our jewellery line for Aulerth," tells the designer duo.

Every piece in this collection is bold and contemporary and seamlessly blends with western staples for a cocktail night or a fun destination wedding celebration.

Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja also add, “The idea originates back to the colonial era when the British came to India; they went to the Deccan Plateau to purchase spices and commodities from local villages and paid back in gold coins. When they returned to these markets afterwards, they saw that these coins were being turned into jewellery as Indians were extremely wealthy and did not see the need to store coins. We see this collection as a crossover of western design with an adaptation of eastern philosophy”.

Price on request. On aulerth.in